Aurora Votes 2026: Mayoral candidates share gratitude ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

October 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

Canadians celebrate Thanksgiving this weekend, a holiday that is, for many, shared with friends, family, and often a meal that brings everyone together.

This week, as the observance approached, Aurora’s Mayoral candidates were asked to identify the one thing they are most thankful for about Aurora.

Here’s how they answered:

SHAWN DEANE – “As we enter Thanksgiving weekend with appreciation for the fall harvest, I am also grateful for the democracy we have enjoyed since Confederation. Today, that democracy is at risk. I, along with three other candidates, are campaigning to alert our community that we are on the verge of losing meaningful control over local decision‑making. Voters must awaken to the reality that Strong Mayor Powers have failed to build new homes but have succeeded in dividing our community. I’m running for Mayor to ensure democracy remains intact in our Town and across York Region, believing the Court will soon rule these powers unconstitutional. Aurora must send a clear message to the province, in this election, about the governance we expect and deserve. Canada was built by immigrants seeking freedom, and generations of Canadians—from Vimy Ridge onward—have defended it. On October 26, choosing new leadership is the only way to protect our democratic voice and change course.”

JOHN GALLO – “The one thing I’m most thankful for about Aurora is that, after more than 30 years, it still feels like home. My wife and I raised our family here, made lifelong friends here, and have accumulated more Aurora memories than I could possibly count. Our kids grew up here, and even our dog Gucci seems to think she has some ownership over the neighbourhood. What I love most is that Aurora has grown, but you can still run into someone you know at the grocery store, on a walk, at a community event, or grabbing a coffee. Sometimes that turns a five-minute errand into a 45-minute conversation, but that’s part of living in a community where people know and care about each other. I’m thankful for our parks and trails, our local businesses, our community traditions, and especially the people who make Aurora feel like more than just a place on a map. After three decades, there are a lot of places I enjoy visiting, but there’s only one place I’m always happy to come home to. And this Thanksgiving, I’m also thankful that calories consumed with family apparently don’t count. At least that’s the rule at our house. Happy Thanksgiving!”

TOM MRAKAS – “What I’m most thankful for about Aurora is our people and the incredible sense of community we share. Whether it’s neighbours helping neighbours, volunteers giving their time, local businesses supporting our community, or families coming together at events across Town, Aurorans consistently show what it means to care about where we live and about one another. As Mayor, I have the privilege of seeing that community spirit every single day. It’s what makes Aurora more than just a great place to live — it makes Aurora home. This Thanksgiving, that’s what I’m most grateful for. Happy Thanksgiving, Aurora!

YAFANG SHI – “I moved from Markham to Aurora 10 years ago. What I am most thankful for in Aurora is the friendship and support network I have been blessed with over the past decade. These beautiful relationships have flourished through community kitchens, art exhibitions, advocacy, and gardening. Many women and men, most of whom are women, have supported my advocacy over the past three years and seven months, following the censorship of my exhibition, ‘Fire II,’ by the Library in March 2023. At the meet-and-greet portion of the All Candidates Meeting at the Library last weekend, a Peruvian Canadian friend who used to live in Aurora and now lives in Barrie drove all the way from Barrie to provide her help. A Cambodian Chinese Canadian mother also came to help with her three teenagers. I met her last summer while displaying public art about freedom of expression and human rights in Aurora. After viewing the art and hearing its context, she asked me, ‘How can I support you?’ I was deeply touched by her immediate understanding and heartfelt support. The involvement of the younger generation gives me hope and optimism for realizing my vision for Aurora: an inclusive, sustainable, vibrant, and thriving community.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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