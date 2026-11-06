Community Reflection Space to be opened in sunset ceremony Monday

November 6, 2026 · 0 Comments

Few people welcome the early sunsets that come with setting clocks back an hour, but it will help provide a perfect backdrop for a special ceremony set for Town Hall on Monday afternoon as the Aurora formally dedicates its new Community Reflection Space.

Construction of Aurora’s Community Reflection Space, a new place for residents to gather in times of both grief and celebration, was completed earlier this fall in Town Hall’s south forecourt. The November 9 event, which is set to begin at 4 p.m., will be a chance for residents to explore the space, get their creativity flowing, and break bread with their neighbours.

“It was important for us to have less of a ribbon-cutting feeling and more of a community gathering and dedication for what the space will be used for,” says Michelle Johnson of the Aurora Museum & Archives, one of the Town’s leads on the project. “The sun will be setting around 4.30 p.m. on November 9, but it just adds an extra layer of meaning. The event will focus on some reflection, remembrance, and creating points of community connections.

“There will be community members, partners, different elected officials and community organizations that have been vital to the process of getting it to where it is in attendance, along with members of the public at large. Everybody is welcome to join, and we hope that people do.”

The seeds of the Community Reflection Space were first sewn at the Town of Aurora’s Indigenous Relations Committee in 2023 as a “space that could potentially support Truth & Reconciliation,” Johnson says.

“Since then, and through much consultation and discussion with the Committee and community members, the scope broadened to really serve all communities and individuals for those collective moments of grief, and personal moments of grief and reflection,” she says. “While it did come from the Indigenous Relations Committee, it does have a broader scope to be that gathering place that people will go to when they want to be with community and have a more quiet, reflective moment.

“There is a community element and a personal element, so there will be some prompts through the space to encourage personal reflection, and then a community activity space where people will be able to, if they so choose, take part in the lighting of a candle or maybe having a small conversation with the spirit within which that space was designed to evoke. [It’s] lighting a candle and thinking of a loved one or gathering in a small group to have a collective reflection or a remembrance about an issue or current event and have that intentional, mindful moment as we formally open the space and give everybody an opportunity to experience something like that, if they wish.”

Monday’s ceremony will feature brief remarks from community leaders, light refreshments in the form of a nice, warming soup, and what Johnson describes as a “symbolic community activity” in conjunction with that reflective sunset moment.

While the ceremony will offer residents what might be their first chance to really explore the space, they are also invited to imagine the possibilities for the future. The central podium, for instance, is equipped for performances, while plans for additional attractions include a wind phone similar to last year’s installation in Sheppard’s Bush.

“We’ve already noticed anecdotally how many people are using the space; it’s meant to be a community gathering space as well as a personal space that people can go to,” says Johnson. “If you look down the side of the building where the sky ribbon (water feature) is, there’s a gradation of privacy with solitary benches and less road noise, then it’s more of a community space where everything connects.”

Asked how the space might evolve in the future, Johnson says it’s important to be “responsive to community needs.”

“As more and more people become aware of the space and what it is, working with different community groups to let them know what’s available for them and what they are able to program in that space and where other programs might be better suited elsewhere,” she says. “I think it’s incredible that a space like this has come to fruition, and Aurora, in its essence, handles some emotions and sentiments that aren’t the easiest to talk about.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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