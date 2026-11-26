Councillors pledge collaboration as new term begins

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

Aurora’s new Council has, in the words of Ward 5 Councillor Jessie Fraser, “a majority of strong, well-educated, strongly opinionated women” amongst their ranks; and while none of the six Councillors who took office last Tuesday are known for shying away from expressing their views, they all pledged collaboration as they began the work of taking Aurora forward.

Members of Aurora’s 2026 – 2030 Council formally took their Oaths of Office in Council Chambers on Tuesday, November 17.

Following an inaugural speech by Mayor Tom Mrakas, each member had a few minutes to address their guests in Council Chambers, and members of the community at large in person and via the meeting’s live-stream.

COUNCILLOR LAUREN HANNA, WARD 1

“It’s such an honour to be sitting here and greeting you this evening from this side of the table. What a novelty that I think will always be a true honour and privilege, and I don’t see that wearing off,” said Councillor Hanna in her first remarks as a lawmaker. “I simply want to say thank you. Thank you everyone – everyone who supported my campaign, who provided a listening ear and advice, everyone who took a lawn sign or made a donation, who told their network, and above all, who placed their trust in me and gave me their vote. It is such an honour, and above all, I want to thank my family….

“Running for office is a little like raising children. It truly takes a village. Like parenting, it’s a humbling experience. As I begin this role, I’m committed to upholding the values that I spoke about throughout my campaign: accountability, engagement, and fostering belonging in our community. I look forward to working with all of you, my colleagues on Council, and I know that we won’t always agree, but I truly believe we can accomplish great things together, and I know we’ll do it respectfully when we’re brought together and reminded of our shared vision in how much we love Aurora and making the Town an even better place than it already is.”

COUNCILLOR ANGELA DAUST, WARD 2

Councillor Daust too said it was an “honour” to earn the trust of Ward 2 residents for the next four years, thanking the team that supported her along the way, including her family and community volunteers.

“I have delegated many times to Council on behalf of the area residents,” she said. “I have always said to my husband that I wanted to somehow give back to the community after my retirement from the City of Toronto. Being a member of Council is a good fit for me given my years of municipal experience. It is an enormous amount of work and commitment to put your name forward for a chance for a Council position. I commend all of the candidates who ran in this election. I had the pleasure of meeting all of you. Some have even become friends. As a Councillor, I look forward to a Council that collaborates and makes decisions as a team.

“This is the benchmark of a functional Council. I believe that if we work together, we can accomplish great things and make Aurora even better than it already is. To the residents of Ward 2 in Aurora, I want to tell you that I will work hard every day as your Councillor. I will always be accessible and responsive to your concerns and ideas. While canvassing, I asked residents what their concerns in Ward 2 were and what is on their wish list. I am summarizing what I have heard in a report which I intend to present to Council in the near future. I will make sure that your vote for me was the right vote.

“My motto has always been that I will be your strong voice on Council, and that is exactly what I intend to be.”

COUNCILLOR NIKKI ALBER, WARD 3

Teamwork was key for Councillor Alber in her first remarks from the table, where she said she welcomes all feedback as it is an “opportunity for me to grow.”

“Welcome to my ‘self-growth journey.’ Come along!” she joked.

In all seriousness, Councillor Alber said she was looking forward to working with each of her Council colleagues and while she knew they wouldn’t agree on everything, “I really hope we can all have the intention to work as a team and to help one another.”

“I’d like to thank the outgoing Councillors for taking the time to meet with me, for answering my endless questions over the last six months, and for providing me all the support that they’ve provided me,” she continued “I’d also like to thank all of the candidates who put their name forward. I now know firsthand just how much time and energy and money and courage it takes to run in an election, and so thank you for throwing your name in, and I really do hope that you stay involved.

“On a more personal note, I want to thank my village, because without my family, friends and volunteers, I would never have been able to run this successful campaign. Not only would I not have been able to run this campaign, but I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish all the other things that I’ve done in my life. Fortunately for me, I have such a big village that I can’t possibly name you all by name in the two-minute time limit that I was given, but please know that I’m grateful for every single one of you, and without you I couldn’t have achieved all the goals that I’ve accomplished so far.

“Lastly, I’d like to thank all of the voters. Thank you for answering your door when I knocked. Thank you for supporting me with a lawn sign. Thank you for voting for me if you voted for me, and I am going to work my best over the four years to make you proud. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to me. I’m hoping that I can become a tool to get people involved and help you stay engaged, so I really do hope to hear from every one of you over the next four years to give me input and feedback.”

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL THOMPSON, WARD 4

In this new term of Council, Michael Thompson takes on the role of longest-serving incumbent Councillor, beginning his fifth term after first being elected in 2010.

“I could never imagine that 16 years later I’d still have the privilege of serving this wonderful community,” he said. “I want to sincerely thank the residents of Ward 4 for the confidence and trust they have placed in me. I am deeply grateful for their support, and I do not take that responsibility for granted. I also want to thank everyone who supported and encouraged me throughout the election campaign. Your kindness, encouragement and generosity meant a great deal to me. I’d also like to take a moment to congratulate and welcome the four newly-elected members of Council. I know firsthand how exciting and rewarding public service can be, and I wish each of you every success as you begin this new chapter.”

Thanking his wife, Natalie, and daughter, Carly, for their support over the years, he said he’s worked alongside “dedicated colleagues,” municipal staff and residents in “helping the community grow and prosper,” and he’s looking forward to continuing that journey.

“I’m proud to have played a part in helping our community grow and prosper, but along the way, I’ve learned that some of the most meaningful things we accomplish as Councillors aren’t necessarily the ones that make headlines. Sometimes it’s simply helping a resident resolve a problem, improving safety in a neighbourhood, or taking the time to listen,” he said. “Those moments remind me why I first chose to serve and why I remain just as committed today.

“As we begin this new term of Council, we have important decisions ahead. We must continue to manage our finances responsibly, guide growth thoughtfully and build a safe, vibrant, and connected community. I look forward to working with all my colleagues. Each of us brings different perspectives and ideas to the Council table, and I believe our shared commitment to doing what’s best for Aurora will serve us well. To the residents of Ward 4, thank you once again for placing your trust in me. I will continue working hard every day to earn that trust. After 16 years, I can sincerely say that serving this community remains one of the greatest honours of my life. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together, optimistic about what lies ahead and grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve this community that we all so love and cherish.”

COUNCILLOR JESSIE FRASER, WARD 5

Surveying her Council colleagues on Tuesday night, Councillor Fraser saw something that Aurora hasn’t seen before: a Council where the majority of members are female.

“I cannot wait to see what a Council with a majority of strong, well-educated, strongly-opinionated women will be,” she said.

In her opening remarks, Councillor Fraser said she was “honoured and grateful” that Ward 5 residents placed their trust in her and she was “looking very forward to getting to work to serve our community.”

“To everyone who voted, no matter who you voted for, thank you for taking the time to show how important Aurora is to you. In Ward 5, we had a 47% increase in voter turnout from the last election. That shows, I think, just how much we all care, how important this is to all of us,” she said. “Congratulations to all those candidates who stepped forward to run. It really shows what an amazing Town we live in when there are so many incredible people that want to serve. A big congratulations also to the other members of the newly elected Council. I’m looking forward to working collaboratively with each and every one of you over the next four years to make Aurora even better.

“I also want to thank my family and friends and neighbours, especially my family who are here today, who stepped up to support me during my campaign. It was really humbling to have so many community members, brand new friends who were willing to devote their time and energy to supporting our shared goals for Aurora, for our community. I’d also like to thank the Councillor that sat in this seat for 14 years, John Gallo. Thank you for your dedication to our community, and I hope I can prove that you’ve left Ward 5 in good hands.

“I ran on a platform of three pillars: accountable and transparent leadership, community engagement through two-way communication, and advocacy for access and inclusion through interest-holder collaboration. These pillars will underpin my priorities and actions while on Council. You can expect me to thoroughly research every issue, ask relevant questions, clearly articulate my position, even if it’s controversial, listen to your concerns, even if we disagree, and communicate not just the what, but the how and why of what is happening in our Town. I promise to continue that same path of accountability, transparency, communication and collaboration that I set out on my campaign, and I’m excited to begin.”

COUNCILLOR HAROLD KIM, WARD 6

As he began his fourth term, Councillor Harold Kim said taking the Oath of Office is never a privilege he takes lightly, and thanked God for giving him his first “nudge to run back in 2014.”

“He opened my eyes to the fact that life is not about observing, it’s about participating, and there is no greater joy than making a difference in the lives of others,” he said.

Thanking his wife Carol, their children Hudson and Hunter, and their respective parents for their support along the way, he shared a story of a father and son walking along a beach in south Florida following a storm. The duo, he said, saw a double amputee making his way back from the surf to the boardwalk, but, out of the corner of his eye, saw the man fall face-first into the sand after losing control of his crutches.

“His son saw the man ran toward him and said, ‘I have to help that man.’ And the father stood there paralyzed by his own hypocrisy. He missed seizing his moment, but his son did not. Compassion moved him to act. The boy tried desperately to lift the man, but he was too heavy. Then the teenagers on the boardwalk noticed and rushed to help. Soon the man and his crutches were carried to the safety of the boardwalk. The son walked back to his father and said, ‘I wasn’t strong enough to help the man.’ He couldn’t see that no one would have helped if he had not taken the first step. And the father’s shame was overwhelmed by a deep pride in who his son was becoming,” said Kim.

“I know that many times I’ve looked the other way and then sat with the guilt afterward. I don’t think my story is unique. Every one of us has had a moment when we could have stepped up and didn’t. We can’t respond to every need, but there are moments we need to seize. And when we do, we often find people right beside us ready to help. That’s the great thing about Aurora. This is a community built by volunteers, people who seize the moment. One person can’t do it all, but Aurora is full of well-meaning people who want to contribute, who want to participate.”

Looking to the Council term ahead, Councillor Kim said he is focused on connecting new residents in Ward 6 to the “broader community because who our neighbours are and whether we know them shapes the quality of life on every street.”

“Here at Council, my hope is that at any given time, someone will seize the moment to bridge a divide, champion a tough item, or listen a little closer to a resident who feels unheard. And the rest of us will lend our strength,” he concluded. “As I have always said, it is not about who has the greater idea. It is about supporting the great idea. Elections can test a community. Now our residents are asking one thing of this table, that we come back to the centre to what we all share: community [and] helping one another. It was never about any one of us. We will disagree on various Town items, and we should, but we cannot be divided for any reason. We are more effective together than divided.

“To the residents who placed their trust in me, once again, thank you. To my colleagues, I am honoured to serve alongside you. Let’s be bold enough to take the first step, humble enough to rely on each other’s strengths, and united in keeping Aurora a place we are all proud to call home. So, here’s to collaboration, friendship, unity, and most of all, community.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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