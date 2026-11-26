Mayor looking forward to what new Council “will accomplish together”

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

Aurora has made “tremendous progress” over the last two terms of Council, and as a new term begins, Mayor Tom Mrakas is “even more excited about what comes next.”

Mrakas formally began his third term as Aurora’s Mayor on Tuesday, November 17, when he and the 2026-2030 Council were formally inaugurated at a ceremony held at Town Hall.

It was an evening of pomp and circumstance as Mrakas took his seat, alongside Ward 1 Councillor Lauren Hanna, Ward 2 Councillor Angela Daust, Ward 3 Councillor Nikki Alber, Ward 4 Councillor Michael Thompson, Ward 5 Councillor Jessie Fraser, and Ward 6 Councillor Harold Kim.

The evening marked the start of Thompson’s fifth term on Council after first being elected in 2010, while Kim begins his fourth term following his successful election in 2014. This is the first term for Hanna, Daust, Alber, and Frasier who each said they were eager to hit the ground running.

“Tonight is a significant moment for Aurora’s history. By swearing in the members of Council, we affirm the foundation of our democracy and transform the voices of our residents into leadership,” said Town Clerk Anne Kantharajah, who led the meeting until Mrakas took the Oath of Office. “As we begin this new term, let us remember that many around the world do not have the opportunity to participate in such democratic traditions.

“Tonight is both a privilege and a responsibility. Over the next four years, the future of Aurora will be shared by this group’s leadership, dedication, and commitment to the community. There will be moments of celebration and moments of challenge. In those difficult times, I encourage you to think back to this evening. May those reflections provide you with clarity when decisions are difficult, strength when the path forward is uncertain, and determination to always act in the best interest of Aurora.”

These were themes touched upon by Mrakas in his address that followed.

Describing the feeling of standing before residence once again as Mayor, he said it was an “honour” and being entrusted with the responsibilities of the office “is something I will never take for granted.”

“Thank you for your trust, your confidence, and for giving me the opportunity to continue serving the community that means so much to all of us,” he said, thanking those who had taken an active part in the evening’s ceremony, from the Royal Canadian Legion’s Colour Guard to the St. Andrew’s College Pipers, and 2026 Aurora Teen Idol Scarlett Lau.

“Over the past eight years, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing the very best of Aurora,” he continued. “I’ve seen neighbors support one another through difficult times, I’ve seen volunteers step forward to strengthen our community, and I’ve seen local businesses invest in our future. I’ve seen residents who care deeply about the place that they call home. That spirit is what makes Aurora special, and it is why I remain as committed today as I was when I first took office to listen, to lead with purpose, and to always put Aurora first.

“I would like to take a moment to congratulate my colleagues on Council, both returning and newly elected. Lauren, Angela, Nikki, Michael, Jessie, Harold, it is a privilege to serve alongside each of you, and I’m genuinely excited about the work ahead. While we each bring different experiences, perspectives, and ideas to this Council table, we are united by something far more important: a shared commitment to the people of Aurora, and a desire to leave this community stronger than we found it.

“The decisions that we’ll make over the next four years will help shape Aurora’s future, and that responsibility belongs to all of us. So does the opportunity. Our residents expect us to listen, to work together, and, most importantly, to get things done. I’m confident that together we can do exactly that. By bringing our talents, experiences, and perspectives together in service of a common goal, I believe we can achieve great things for our community. Together, we can build on Aurora’s successes, meet challenges with confidence, and create an even brighter future for the residents that we serve today and for generations to come. Aurora’s future is bright, and I look forward to all that we will accomplish together.”

Looking over his first two terms, Mrakas said Aurora has “made tremendous progress over the last eight years.” These strides forward, he said, included a strengthened municipal financial picture, investments in parks and recreation, support for local businesses, the protection of green spaces, and the opening of “transformative projects” like Aurora Town Square.

But, he added, there is much more work to be done to “continue building on that progress.”

“We’re going to see our historic downtown become the destination we’ve always envisioned,” he continued. “With the restoration of Victoria Hall, the continued success of Aurora Town Square, and the upcoming Yonge and Wellington streetscape improvements, we’re bringing together years of planning and investment to create a downtown that honours our history while embracing our future. With dedicated left and right-turn lanes at Yonge and Wellington, we’re also taking meaningful steps to improve traffic flow through the heart of our Town. But we’re not just revitalizing our downtown; we’re creating a destination that will be the pride of Aurora for generations to come. That same vision extends across our entire community.

“We’ll continue expanding our trail network, connecting neighbourhoods, and creating more opportunities for residents to enjoy the natural beauty that makes Aurora so special. We’ll continue investing in parks, recreational facilities, and public spaces that meet the needs of our growing community. From sports fields and community parks to facilities for families, youth, and seniors, we’ll continue making investments that enhance quality of life and bring people together. We’ll also continue building strong partnerships with our school boards and community organizations, partnerships like our recent agreement involving the former Dr. G.W. Williams School lands, which will create new opportunities for community use of recreational spaces. I believe that when we work together, share resources, and find creative solutions, we can accomplish more for our residents while making responsible use of their tax dollars.

“We’ll continue addressing traffic congestion, strengthening public safety, supporting local businesses, and ensuring that growth happens on Aurora’s terms. Community safety will remain one of our highest priorities. We will continue working closely with York Regional Police to strengthen enforcement, leverage technology, and ensure our officers have the tools and resources that they need to keep our community safe. Aurora is already recognized as one of the safest communities in York Region, but we are not content to stand still. Our goal is clear: to make Aurora the safest community in York Region, a place where every resident feels safe in their neighborhood, on our streets, and in every corner of our Town. We will continue to do all of this while maintaining the responsible financial management that has positioned Aurora for long-term success. Now, these aren’t simply projects; they’re investments in our future, in our families, in our neighborhoods, and in the next generation of Aurora.”

Looking beyond policy, Mrakas’ address had plenty of personal touches, noting the evening was particularly poignant for him as it was the first time he stood at a Council inaugural without his parents in attendance.

“Last year I lost my father and just a few months ago I lost my mother. There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about both of them. My parents taught me the values that continue to guide my life: work hard, treat people with respect, keep your word, stand up for what is right, and never forget the importance of family and community,” he said. “Those lessons shaped the person I am and the Mayor I strive to be. I wish they could be here tonight, but I know that they would be proud. I hope that my service to this community, that I continue to honour everything they taught me.”

Addressing his wife, former local councillor Alison Collins Mrakas, he added: “People often see the public side of being Mayor: the meetings, the events, the decisions, and the responsibilities. But what they don’t always see is the person standing beside you through it all – the late nights, the long days, the missed family moments, and the challenges that come with public life. You have been my strength, my sounding board, my biggest supporter, and when I needed it, the person who reminds me to keep everything in perspective. You celebrated the victories with me and helped me through the difficult moments. Through it all, you never stopped believing in me. I know I couldn’t do what I do without you by my side.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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