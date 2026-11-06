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Already in the holiday spirit? Sign up for the Deck the Halls Tour

November 6, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Halloween is now in the books, and some have already turned their attention towards the holiday season.

If you’ve already started decorating your home for Christmas and the winter holidays, the Town of Aurora wants to hear from you.

The Town is inviting residents and local businesses to participate in the annual Deck the Halls Tour, “a treasured holiday tradition that showcases the creativity and festive spirit of our residents.”

Aurora’s Deck the Halls Tour is a drive-by tour that goes from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from December 6 to 23. Houses or businesses will showcase their lights and festive decorations.

Register your home or business to participate in the tour at aurora.ca/DeckTheHalls. The first 20 homes to register will receive a gift card from Aurora Home Hardware. Some conditions apply.

If you’re not decorating your home and business, that doesn’t mean you can’t participate. You will have your chance to vote for your favourite tour location, with a top prize being awarded for Best Decorated Home or Business, and Honourable Mentions.

For more information, visit aurora.ca/DeckTheHalls.

By Brock Weir
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter


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Already in the holiday spirit? Sign up for the Deck the Halls Tour

Halloween is now in the books, and some have already turned their attention towards the holiday season. If you’ve already started decorating your home for ...