Aurora Votes 2026: Candidates outline visions for fostering Aurora’s stable neighbourhoods

October 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

As Aurora’s population grows, infill developments and re-developments will be in the offing, bringing some new builds into established communities.

This week, Council candidates were asked if the Town has done enough to protect Aurora’s stable neighbourhoods and, if so, to identify measures that have helped. On the flipside, if they did not believe the Town had done enough, what they would advocate for to improve the situation.

Here’s how they answered:

WARD 1

LAUREN HANNA – “After speaking with thousands of residents over the past five months, I do not believe Aurora’s Stable Neighbourhoods are sufficiently protected. The Town has taken steps in the right direction, including Stable Neighbourhood guidelines and stronger policies in the 2024 Official Plan. Provincial changes to the Planning Act, beginning with Bill 23 in 2022, have significantly reduced the Town’s ability to use site-plan control and regulate exterior design for smaller residential developments. I support responsible, balanced growth and appropriate infill. New development should respect our Official Plan and surrounding context, with appropriate scale, built form and transitions, while minimizing environmental and neighbourhood impacts. The current Zoning By-law Review is an important opportunity. I would advocate for the strongest legally defensible standards available around height, setbacks, lot coverage and landscaping, translating our Official Plan policies into clear rules that provide residents, applicants and the Committee of Adjustment with greater certainty.”

ROCCO MORSILLO – “Aurora’s Stable Neighbourhood Policy is an important tool the Town can use to minimize disruption and ensure new construction respects the established character of our communities. The policy can help guide the massing, scale, and appearance of new homes so that future development reflects the vision of the neighbourhood. However, there are measures and guidelines within the policy that could be strengthened to provide greater consistency and stronger protection for established neighbourhoods. New development should complement the surrounding homes, not create abrupt changes in scale, massing, or character. The Town should strengthen the Stable Neighbourhood Policy and its design guidelines to ensure that new construction fits appropriately within its surroundings. Protecting neighbourhood character while allowing thoughtful development will help preserve the stability, identity, and quality of Aurora’s established communities.”



WARD 2

ANGELA DAUST – “I believe that Aurora has done a fairly good job in creating stable neighbourhoods. Measures such as restricted building heights, set backs, impact of sunlight and lot coverage help to maintain the character of the neighbourhood. However, I think it shouldn’t just be certain neighbourhoods that are afforded this protection. Areas that do not have this protection have structures being built that are not considerate of the neighbourhood and have a negative impact on current residents. Many older neighbourhoods have single story bungalows whose residents are appalled when a gigantic ‘Monster Home’ is constructed beside them. On my street, approval has been given for a five-storey apartment building to be built beside 1.5 storey Victorian homes. This building is to the west of these homes so sunlight will be completely blocked in their yards. Growth in Aurora is inevitable. We are on a major regional corridor. However, growth that is considerate of the existing neighbourhood, regardless of whether it is a stable neighbourhood, should be afforded to all residents of Aurora.”

MARCO DI GIROLAMO – “I believe the Town has taken some positive steps to protect Aurora’s stable neighbourhoods, but I also believe we can do more. In Ward 2, we have established neighbourhoods with mature trees, established streetscapes and a character that residents have invested in and care about. We need to protect that character while still allowing Aurora to grow responsibly. Aurora’s Official Plan recognizes the importance of protecting Stable Neighbourhoods from incompatible development while allowing appropriate, gentle intensification. I support that approach, but I believe we need to be very careful about how it is applied. If elected, I will advocate for development that is appropriate to the neighbourhood where it is occurring — with greater attention to building height, setbacks, lot coverage, parking, traffic, trees and the overall impact on neighbouring properties. I will also push for stronger and clearer design standards for infill development, better communication with residents before projects are approved, and making sure residents’ concerns are genuinely considered during the planning process. Growth is going to happen, and I am not opposed to growth. But growth should not mean losing the character of the neighbourhoods that make Aurora a great place to live. My goal is simple: responsible growth, appropriate development, and protecting the Ward 2 character for the people who live here today and for future generations.”

BRYNN LANSDOWN – “Aurora has taken steps toward its housing goals, including opportunities for thoughtful intensification such as fourplexes, but I believe there is more work to do to ensure growth fits within existing neighbourhoods. To me, stable neighbourhoods are about maintaining the character and overall look of an area while allowing homeowners reasonable opportunities to adapt their properties. I have seen thoughtful second-storey additions that fit beautifully within their neighbourhood, alongside developments that do not. We also need to think beyond simply adding units. Parking, safe and legal living conditions, accessibility and impacts on surrounding streets all need to be considered. Aurora also needs a greater variety of housing solutions, rather than relying heavily on one type of development. As a Councillor, I would advocate for listening to residents, learning from past developments, and asking what we can do proactively to make future housing safer, more accessible and better integrated into our existing neighbourhoods.”

WARD 3

NIKKI ALBER – “Provincial legislation has changed what municipalities can control, but that does not mean Aurora should simply accept every negative impact on established neighbourhoods. I would advocate for the Town to use every tool still available to us, ensure our zoning and design standards provide the strongest protections permitted under provincial legislation. Growth needs to be accommodated, but it should be done thoughtfully and with respect for the people who already call these neighbourhoods home.”

ALEXANDRA BONHAM – “This is why prioritizing growth on our main corridors is important. I believe the Town has taken a proactive approach thus far but there is always more work to be done to ensure we maintain protections that are in place and define future guidelines going forward. Aurora has taken a balanced approach in recent years that aims to protect the low-rise neighbourhoods while still allowing for minor intensification and extra dwellings where appropriate, as enacted by the province. Recently we have seen the case for protections needed outside the Stable Neighbourhood zones near Aurora Heights with the proposed expansion of one lot on Heathwood Heights drive into five smaller lots, which goes very much against the character of that neighbourhood. So, it’s clear there is further work to be done, more places that need protections and always more cases to evaluate so we can continue developing Aurora with thoughtfulness and care.”

ROBERT JAMES FRASER – “A stable neighbourhood is defined as one that maintains its character and appearance over time despite changes in the surrounding environment or the number of residents. It is characterized by a consistent mix of housing types, a stable population and a sense of community that encourages residents to stay and contribute to the neighbourhood. Looking through a Ward 3 lens, I think the Town has done reasonably good on this front. Where there is need for improvement is on the infill or redevelopment side of things. When you tear down a 1,400 square foot bungalow and build a 6,000 square foot home in its place, that does not maintain the character and appearance of a neighbourhood. Infill and redevelopment needs to be aligned with existing homes.”

HAROLD MacDONALD – “Growth is inevitable but must be responsibly managed. The Stable Neighbourhood Urban Design Guidelines for the Town’s four stable neighbourhoods have helped. In addition, I would advocate for urban design guardrails that ensure new developments respect established community character. I think more can be done to protect existing neighbourhoods, as redevelopment is taking place with some very mixed results. I would propose that all infill development go through architectural control. This would involve an outside firm to approve developers plans before permits are issued. The fee would be paid by the builder. We can and must do a better job.”

WARD 4

SHAHEEN MOLEDINA – “The Town needs to do more to protect our Stable Neighbourhoods, especially as we face ambitious provincially-mandated housing targets. While the Town has established Stable Neighbourhood Urban Design Guidelines, our local identity is increasingly at risk from dense, incompatible infill projects. As a resident in Ward 4 and someone who respects and studied the Official Plan, I know firsthand that residents feel left out of the loop. To improve this, I will advocate for: Enforcing the Official Plan: Pushing for growth to be directed strictly to appropriate transit corridors rather than eroding the character of established residential areas; Land density records must be adhered to as well, if the density was transferred then we need to make sure this information is readily accessible; Improve communication of applications to residents: By expanding the mailing radius and launching a Notice Cafe style digital portal. The Town of Aurora already has a basic planning applications webpage but it can be modernized into a proactive hub; Meaningful Resident Engagement: Bringing a transparent leadership style where Ward 4 residents have a real voice on architectural controls, traffic impacts, and neighbourhood fit before council votes; [and] encouraging the establishment of ratepayers groups in Aurora.”

MICHAEL THOMPSON – “I believe Aurora has taken important steps to protect our stable neighbourhoods, although there is always more work to be done. One of the most significant measures has been the adoption of our updated Official Plan, which reinforces policies intended to protect established neighbourhoods from incompatible development while directing much of our future growth and intensification toward appropriate areas. These policies recognize that while Aurora must accommodate growth, new development should respect the character, scale and built form of surrounding neighbourhoods. I have consistently supported responsible growth and maintaining the integrity of our Official Plan. In Ward 4, I brought forward a motion calling for a planning study of the Yonge Street regional corridor to help ensure future development is appropriate and compatible with surrounding communities. Protecting stable neighbourhoods also means listening to residents, carefully considering their concerns and ensuring development proposals are evaluated against our planning policies. Moving forward, I will continue to advocate for thoughtful, balanced growth that respects established neighbourhoods while recognizing the need to accommodate new housing. Our challenge is not simply managing how much Aurora grows, but ensuring we grow in the right places and in the right way.”

WARD 5

CHARITY DELA CRUZ-TOUPIN – “Aurora has taken steps to manage growth and protect established neighbourhoods, but as development pressures continue, we need to remain vigilant. Stable neighbourhoods are more than just houses; they are streets, trees, parks, schools, sidewalks and the character of the community people have built over many years. I would advocate for meaningful resident consultation before major changes are made, careful consideration of traffic, parking, infrastructure and neighbourhood impacts, and development that fits appropriately within its surroundings. Growth should happen, but it should be responsible growth—not growth at any cost.”

JESSIE FRASER – “Aurora’s ‘Stable Neighbourhoods’ – Aurora Heights, Regency Acres, Temperance Street and Town Park – are designated in the Town Official Plan with set guidelines that dictate building, development, and infill to maintain the neighbourhoods’ character. Development is necessary – to accommodate population growth and mobility, to ensure the Town’s economic health, and to manage sustainable infrastructure. However, intensification needs to respect and preserve the character of existing neighbourhoods; we need to balance the need for growth with responsible development that recognizes what makes Aurora unique. As Councillor, I would advocate against variations to height restrictions and mature tree removal. I agree with the Town policy to push major development to transportation corridors to protect established residential neighbourhoods, but that needs to be done without compromising our green space, and I think it’s important that we maintain a balance of amenities in planning; high-density residents need access to parks, trails, and walkable neighbourhoods, too.”

TERRENCE ZHU – “Aurora has taken important steps to protect Stable Neighbourhoods through its Official Plan, zoning standards and infill design guidelines, but protection requires ongoing attention as the Town grows. I support adding housing choices in appropriate locations, while ensuring new development respects established neighbourhoods and the infrastructure that supports them. Height, massing, setbacks, parking, traffic, trees and compatibility with surrounding homes should all be considered carefully. I would advocate for clear and predictable planning rules, meaningful resident consultation and decisions based on the characteristics of each neighbourhood. Responsible growth does not mean stopping change; it means directing growth to the right places and ensuring new development strengthens rather than overwhelms existing communities.”

WARD 6

ZIVKA KICIC – “I think the Town has done a good job protecting Aurora’s stable neighbourhoods, including here in Ward 6. I appreciate the work that has been done, but I also believe we can always do better. As a Ward 6 resident, I want to see growth managed responsibly while protecting the character, livability and sense of community in our existing neighbourhoods. It is about finding the right balance between welcoming new residents and making sure the communities we already have remain strong. For me, that also means listening to residents, respecting their concerns and ensuring that new developments fit within the character of the surrounding area. Growth should never come at the expense of the quality of life of those who already call these neighbourhoods home.”

(Responses from the following candidates had not been received by press deadline: Reza Ghamsary Vaez (Ward 3), Milton Hart (Ward 5), Harbinder Thandi (Ward 5), George Tremtsidis (Ward 5), Nicholas Kashef (Ward 6), Jibraan Khan (Ward 6), and Harold Kim (Ward 6))

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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