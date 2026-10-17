Aurora Votes 2026: Aurora’s Mayoral candidates share views on public and community safety

October 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

Community and public safety has been a recurring theme this election season from candidates and residents alike.

This week, Aurora’s Mayoral candidates were asked: What is your top priority as it relates to public/community safety and what would you do to address it if elected/re-elected on October 26?

Here is how they answered:

SHAWN DEANE – “Aurora is a strong and caring community, and keeping it safe requires all of us working together. As we continue to see rising regional crime, speeding in our neighbourhoods, e‑scooter violations, and incidents of property theft, my top priority—if elected on October 26—will be launching a new Community Awareness Campaign focused on shared responsibility and proactive prevention. This campaign will encourage residents to stay vigilant, look out for one another, and report concerns promptly. A simple principle will guide our efforts: if you see something, say something. By strengthening everyday awareness, we can help deter opportunistic crime and support York Regional Police and Aurora By‑law Services in their important work. The campaign will also promote safe driving on our residential streets, reminding all of us to be mindful of our speed and respectful of our neighbours. Education on key municipal by‑laws—noise, parks conduct, property standards, parking, and community code of conduct—will help residents better understand how these rules protect public order and enhance safety. Community safety is a shared commitment. By increasing awareness, encouraging responsible behaviour, and fostering stronger connections between residents and local enforcement partners, we can build a safer, more informed, and more resilient Aurora.”

JOHN GALLO – “My top priority for community safety is ensuring Aurora remains a safe place for families, seniors, youth, and businesses. If elected Mayor, I would focus on a proactive, coordinated approach to public safety, with particular attention to neighbourhood safety, emergency services, and prevention. This means strengthening cooperation between York Regional Police, Central York Fire Services, Town bylaw enforcement, and community organizations. I would prioritize ensuring our fire services have the staffing, equipment, and resources needed to respond effectively as Aurora continues to grow. I would also work with police to address property crime, dangerous behaviour, and emerging neighbourhood concerns. Traffic safety is equally important. I would continue advocating for practical traffic-calming measures, safer school zones, and better enforcement and education regarding e-bikes and e-scooters. Finally, prevention matters. Supporting youth programs and community partnerships can help address problems before they escalate. Residents deserve to feel safe in their homes, parks, streets, and public spaces. My commitment is to listen, collaborate with the appropriate agencies, and focus on practical, measurable improvements that make Aurora safer for everyone.”

TOM MRAKAS – “Residents often tell me that community safety is a top priority. I agree. While Aurora is one of the safest communities in Canada, protecting and building on that record takes leadership, strong partnerships, and a clear plan. That’s why my Community Safety Plan focuses on practical actions that keep our neighbourhoods safe. I’ll continue advocating for the frontline police resources our community needs, while strengthening crime prevention programs that help protect homes and businesses. We’ll expand CCTV coverage at key locations across Aurora and work closely with York Regional Police to deter crime and help identify offenders. We’ll keep investing in safer roads through traffic calming measures and targeted enforcement of dangerous driving. We’ll also protect vulnerable community spaces, including schools, places of worship, and community facilities, from hate, intimidation, and violence. And we’ll continue ensuring York Regional Police have the technology, tools, and resources needed to keep Aurora safe. I’m proud to have earned the endorsement of the York Regional Police Association, and I’ll continue working with our officers, police leadership, and residents to make public safety a top priority. A safe community takes leadership, investment, and action. As your Mayor, I’ll continue delivering all three.”

YAFANG SHI – “Addressing issues related to public and community safety goes beyond policing. It requires building community well-being. The Regional Municipality of York’s Community Safety and Well-Being Plan (2022–2026) aims to ‘enhance safety by focusing on well-being’ and builds on ‘a strong foundation of collaborative relationships with community partners across York Region.’ The plan seeks to ‘help achieve the region’s vision of strong, caring, safe communities.’ As part of York Region, Aurora is covered by this plan. However, a recent study, Provincial Funding for Social Services in York Region, finds that “York Region has received less provincial funding for community services than other large Ontario municipalities for many years.’ If elected, I will serve on York Regional Council and advocate for equitable provincial funding for municipalities and non-profit organizations to better meet the needs of residents throughout York Region, including Aurora. I will support initiatives and projects that expand access to mental health supports and address housing needs. Working collaboratively with the new Council, I will strive to build a strong, caring, and safe Aurora.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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