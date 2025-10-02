Youth Volunteer Fair will connect teens with local opportunities

October 2, 2025 · 0 Comments

Local youth looking for volunteer opportunities here in Aurora will have all their questions answered this Wednesday, October 8, as the Town of Aurora hosts a Youth Volunteer Fair.

Set for the Treasure Hill Bridge at Aurora Town Square from 4 – 7 p.m., the event is tailored to youth between the ages of 12 and 17, with local organizations offering volunteer opportunities, and much more.

Miranda Link, Youth & Community Developer for the Town of Aurora, says the event is designed to be a “one-stop-shop” at the beginning of the school year for youth and parents alike to get organized not just for the community service hours required for high school graduation, but to simply give back.

“It’s not about taking the first [volunteer] opportunity that comes along, but really to get to know the people who are going to be running the volunteers and getting a sense of what’s going to be involved in each of the opportunities – it’s kind of like shopping around for your perfect opportunity.

“We always make sure the organizations that are coming will have valuable opportunities for youth, which is obviously the most important part because we want to match youth with an organization they’re passionate about or something they see themselves doing in the future.”

One organization participating in the Fair for the first time this year is The Career Foundation, a non-profit which supports job searching, skills training and offers many resources, including training opportunities.

“They connect multiple youth with multiple organizations and they work with them to really connect them to something that maybe they’re interested in for their future,” says Link, adding the Fair will also give youth the opportunity to weigh in on what they would like to see at The Loft, the Town’s youth drop-in at the Aurora Family Leisure Complex, which is currently undergoing a “refresh.”

“We want youth to come in and tell us what they would like to see in The Loft. We want to know paint colours, we want to know what you want your experience to be, but mostly we’re looking to see what activities they would like to see in The Loft. What’s something that maybe you can’t do at home…that would give a reason for you and your friends to come out?”

For more information on Wednesday’s Youth Volunteer Fair, visit aurora.ca/youth.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)