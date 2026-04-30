Aurora’s Da Silva named York’s next Police Chief

April 30, 2026 · 0 Comments

York Regional Police Deputy Chief Paulo Da Silva has been appointed to lead the force.

Da Silva, whose appointment was announced by the York Regional Police Services Board on Thursday, will succeed outgoing Police Chief Jim MacSween on June 27.

In a statement, the Board said the new Chief-Designate was “the right leader to guide York Regional Police into the future.”

“He is widely recognized for his sound judgement, collaborative leadership style, and dedication to excellence in policing,” said Board Chair Steve Pellegrini, Mayor of King Township. “His experience and forward-looking perspective will be instrumental as the organization continues to evolve to meet the needs of a growing and diverse community.”

Da Silva has been in policing for more than 30 years and has served as a Deputy Chief in York for the last five. In this role, he has led the YRP’s Administration Branch and, most recently, the Community Safety Branch, overseeing more than 1,200 members of the service.

“I am deeply honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of serving as Chief of Police, and I am grateful to the York Regional Police Services Board for their trust in my leadership,” said Da Silva in a statement. “York Regional Police is defined by its people and its commitment to the communities we serve. I look forward to building on that foundation, working alongside our members and community partners to deliver policing that is responsive, inclusive, and forward-looking, grounded in compassion.”

Da Silva’s appointment was greeted warmly by Aurora Mayor Tom Mrakas, who said the community would be in “great hands.”

“With decades of dedicated service and leadership, our community, and all of York Region is in great hands,” he said in a social media post. “Looking forward to working together to continue keeping our communities safe and strong.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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