Aurora Farmers’ Market set to take flight at Saturday’s opening day

April 30, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Aurora Farmers’ Market & Artisan Fair will take flight with a dance of the butterflies on Saturday as they open their 2026 Market Season, coinciding with the start of Pollinator Month.

The Market, a perennially-popular destination for residents of and visitors to Aurora to shop, meet up for a bite, and simply enjoy the day, will open at Aurora Town Park on Saturday, May 2, welcoming visitors from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The season will continue each Saturday until the final Market Day on Hallowe’en.

Market Chair Cathy Williams says the 2026 is a new chapter for the Aurora Farmers Market (AFM) as they operate under a new deal with the Town of Aurora in which the municipality has taken on some of the administrative duties and hired a Market Coordinator, allowing Board members like themselves to redouble their efforts into the AFM itself.

“We’re excited to start the new season with new staff and we’re all ready to open,” says Williams, owner of Catharina’s Kitchen, which is now marking its 17th year at the AFM. “I’ve always loved the Market. I just love seeing all the people. I’ve lived in this Town 48 years and have been in this area most of my life, and it’s just a really nice, mellow, feel-good kind of place. It’s just happy.”

Almost invariably on hand to add to the vibe is vinyl historian David Heard who spins music live from his turntables.

He will be there for Opening Day with a curated selection of music they’re dubbing the Dance of the Butterflies, keeping with May’s Pollinator Month theme.

He will spin another unique set on May 23 as part of the Market’s Spring Festival.

Additional Special Event Days include the Strawberry Festival & Canada Day Celebrations on June 27, Customer Appreciation Day on July 25, the Community Corn Roast on August 15, the kick-off for the annual Stuff the Truck campaign on September 12; the Harvest Festival on October 12; and the annual series of Hallowe’en Parades on the final Saturday, October 31.

This year’s Market will feature a bevy of favourite vendors and many new ones as well, including R&D Bees and Trees, featuring a number of honey-related products, NB Bakery, Sweet Tooth, Zest Up Your Life Catering, and Slabtown Cider Company.

This year’s Market is sponsored by the Town of Aurora, Magna Syber, Psychability, Josef Gas, Munchies Kettlecorn, D’Amico Fine Homes, Amica Aurora Promenade, ft.custom.creations, Goodlife Fitness, Sasha’s Sweets, Delmanor Aurora, Costco Wholesale, Catharina’s Kitchen, Willowtree Farm, The residences on Yonge, and realtor Michelle Timoski-D’Amico.

And, Williams notes, there’s always room for more sponsors to come on board.

“We had just under 40,000 people go through the Market last year, so it is just good visibility for sponsors,” she says. “So many people come to the Market just to feel better and be a part of the community. Come out to the Market, enjoy yourself, and be a part of it!”

For more on this year’s Aurora Farmers’ Market season, visit theaurorafarmersmarket.com.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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