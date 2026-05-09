Mrakas will seek a third term as Aurora’s Mayor

May 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

Incumbent Tom Mrakas will seek a third term as Aurora’s Mayor.

Mrakas formalized his decision to seek re-election on Friday.

In a video posted to Facebook, Mrakas said he wanted to keep the “momentum” of the last two terms going.

“Serving this community as your Mayor has been the privilege of a lifetime, and over the last eight years as your Mayor, I have delivered on my commitment to Aurora: keeping taxes low, investing in our community, and making sure growth happens on our terms – proven leadership that delivers real results,” said Mrakas in his campaign launch video, which was recorded on Church Street adjacent to Aurora Town Square.

“But there is more to be done and that’s why today I am proud to announce I’m running for re-election as your Mayor. Let’s keep the momentum going, and let’s keep working together to get things done.”

Mrakas was first elected to Council in 2014.

He successfully ran for Mayor in 2018, defeating incumbent mayor Geoffrey Dawe, former MPP and Ontario Environment Minister Chris Ballard, and long-time deputy mayor John Abel for the Town’s top job.

He secured a second term in the 2022 Municipal Election against challengers Phiona Durrant and Anna Lozyk Romeo.

His registration on Friday makes the Mayoral campaign a three-way race so far, with challengers John Gallo, currently Aurora’s Ward 5 Councillor, and resident Shawn Deane confirming their intentions on May 1, the first day candidate registration opened.

The first day of nominations also saw the first candidates step forward for Ward Councillor positions, with another entrant at the start of the week.

It is currently a two-person race in Ward 1 with Lauren Hanna and Rocco Morsillo vying to represent Aurora’s historic central core at the Council table. Incumbent Ron Weese had not formalized his intentions by press time.

Nikki Alber will also be on the ballot, seeking election in Ward 3.

Ward 3 is currently represented by long-time councillor Wendy Gaertner. Gaertner, who has served as Councillor since 2003, has stated she will not be seeking re-election and has formally endorsed Alber for the position.

Michael Thompson, incumbent Councillor for Ward 4, has confirmed his intention to seek re-election, but is yet to formally register for the race.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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