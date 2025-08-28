York Region Transit changes set for August 31 ahead of back-to-school

August 28, 2025 · 0 Comments

Dr. G.W. Williams Secondary School is set to begin the 2025-2026 school year in its new digs on Bayview Avenue and Spring Farm – and with the move comes some changes to transit service in the downtown core.

Route 32 Aurora South will no longer provide limited service along Yonge Street, Dunning Avenue, and Edward Street due to the school move.

Routes 426 and 428 – the Dr. G.W. Williams School Specials – will be restructured to “service the school’s relocation to 11 Spring Farm Road.”

The reconfigured Route 426 will now operate along Stone Road, Wellington Street East, William Graham Drive and Hartwell Way. Route 428 will serve the west side of Aurora, operating along McClellan Way, Henderson Drive, Yonge Street, Wellington Street and John West Way.

A new School Special serving Aurora High School has been added to the schedule as well. Route 431 will operate along McClellan Way, Seaton Drive and Kennedy Street to and from Aurora High School, while Route 432, the Aurora School Special via Mavrinac, will be restructured along Hartwell Way, with a new morning service introduced along Stone Road.

The 437 route serving St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic High School will be similarly restructured, running along Hartwell Way and Industrial Parkway.

The Cardinal Carter School Specials – routes 429, 433, 434, and 436 – have also been restructured to “improve efficiency and alignment with student demand and updated bell times.

The morning service to Aurora High School along Route 429 will be discontinued due to low ridership, says York Region Transit, and will be “restructured along Westlea Avenue and North Lake Road to address safety concerns.” The 433 will be restructured along Parker Avenue and Humberland Drive, replacing Route 436 – Cardinal Carter School Special via Parker – to meet demand.

Route 434, the Cardinal Carter School Special via Wellington, will be restructured along Seaton Drive with service east of Yonge Street discontinued due to low ridership.

On non-school routes, Route 33 Wellington-Leslie will see increased service due to ridership demand and will run every 30 minutes during the morning rush hour and midday, every 31 minutes during the afternoon rush, and every 26 minutes in the early evening.

Route 54 Bayview will also see increased frequency due to demand, with midday frequency adjusted to every 36 minutes.

On-Request programs serving King and Gormley have been further consolidated into On-Request North Central, which will now serve Aurora. The new service will connect the Vandorf Employment Area and the community with Preston Lake with connections to the Bloomington GO Station and Aurora GO Stations, and will include new weekday non-rush hour and weekend service in King and Gormley, and new services between Oak Ridges and the Gormley and Bloomington GO Stations.

For more information on these changes, and adjustments on other York Region Transit routes, visit www.yrt.ca/en/schedules-and-maps/service-changes-and-updates.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)