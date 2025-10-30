Third Annual “Hockey Ends Hunger” fundraiser for Aurora Food Pantry slated for November 29 at SARC

October 30, 2025 · 0 Comments

The Third Annual “Hockey Ends Hunger” Charity Game is ready to help tackle food insecurity in the Aurora/Newmarket area, according to organizers Julian Antonini and Patrick Servideo.

“We’re all set to run the game at SARC for the third year in a row,” said Antonini. “Last year, we took in 550 pounds of donated non-perishables and raised $2,200. Our goal this year is to secure over 700 pounds of non-perishables and raise over $4,000 for the Aurora Food Pantry.

“We both played hockey in the area—Patrick played for Aurora and I played for Newmarket. We wanted to give back to the community and we thought raising funds for the local food bank would be the best way to help out. We got our ‘Hockey Ends Hunger’ charity registered and now we can give back to the community.”

Servideo and Antonini both played high school hockey for the St. Maximilian Kolbe Mustangs and graduated from the Aurora high school in 2016. They’ve invited former rep teammates from the Newmarket Redmen and Aurora Tigers to face off at SARC on Saturday, November 29.

Puck drop by a series of dignitaries, including Mayor Tom Mrakas, will be at 7 p.m.

Antonini praised the level of play and competition over the last two charity games: “Both games have gone into double overtime. We’ve had evenly-matched teams on the ice and they’ve been good hockey games. We’re asking people who are attending the game to bring at least one item of nonperishable food or they could also make a monetary donation to Hockey Ends Hunger at the rink.

“All proceeds will be given to the Aurora Food Bank. It will be an all-day collection on November 29. Volunteers will be at the rink and ready to receive items at the main entrance to SARC from 9 a.m. on Saturday morning right up to game time at 7 p.m. Donors who attend the game will be eligible for a post-game raffle. We’ll have a table of raffle prizes for the fans.”

If you’d like to donate to “Hockey Ends Hunger”, visit the charity’s website at www.hockeyendshunger.com or contact the organizers: Julian Antonini at 905-954-5404, or Patrick Servideo at hockeyendshunger@gmail.com.

By Jim Stewart

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

