Southlake raises more than $460,000 in record-breaking run

May 29, 2025

It was a record-breaking year for the Nature’s Emporium Run for Southlake.

Held on Newmarket’s Davis Drive on April 27, participants in the Run helped the local hospital raise a best-ever $460,000, which goes directly to ensuring the future of local healthcare.

Participation itself was another record-buster, bringing more than 1,660 people together for a common cause.

“We are so thrilled to see another year of incredible results,” said Joe D’Addario, co-founder and CEO of Nature’s Emporium, which has been title sponsor of the Run for the last 13 years, in a statement. “Our more than decade-long partnership is a key way that Nature’s Emporium gives back to the communities that support us and every year our team is inspired by the positive impact we all make together.”

Jennifer Ritter, CEO of the Southlake Health Foundation, noted this is the second-consecutive year the Run has broken previous records.

“To be able to say for two consecutive years that we’ve had the most successful Nature’s Emporium Run for Southlake is incredible,” she said. “I am so proud of our communities for uniting to show their support and commitment to Southlake Health and all the clinicians, staff, and volunteers who work tirelessly to provide leading edge care to our loved ones, friends, and families.

“From our dedicated group of volunteers, to our participants who fundraised so passionately, to our community leaders who provided support and insight, and sponsors whose generosity helped to deliver the best experience for our participants, we couldn’t be more grateful for everyone coming together to achieve another best year in support of Southlake.”

More than 123 teams participated in the 2025 Run, and, with final numbers now being in at Southlake, there are some awards to go around.

The Town of East Gwillimbury secured the Mayor’s Challenge Winner from long-time defending champs at the Town of Aurora, being the top-fundraising municipally-sponsored team. Aurora Montessori School brought glory back to Aurora, the Town in which the Run has its roots, by securing the School Challenge.

Additional winners were Compass Food Sales (Corporate & Business Team Challenge), Fun-Raisers (Community Friends & Family Challenge), and Baby, We Were Born To Run!!! (Hospital Family Challenge Winners). The Town of Newmarket was bestowed the Community Spirit Award, which recognizes “the municipality that has over 60 per cent of Council members participate and largest pe capita citizen registration.”

“Funds raised from this year’s event will support critical needs across Southlake, including the purchase of things like day-to-day equipment essential for patient comfort and care and advanced technology for clinicians across the hospital as they provide leading edge care to patients and families,” says the Foundation.

To learn more about the Foundation’s work, upcoming events, and how you can support the community hospital, visit southlakefoundation.ca.

By Brock Weir

