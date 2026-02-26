General News » News

Scholarship announced in memory of Savanna May Royes

February 26, 2026   ·   0 Comments

The family of Savanna May Royes, a 20-year-old Aurora resident who lost her life last year while training for her private pilot’s license, has established a memorial scholarship in her honour.

Tim and Loraine Royes have come together with the Urban Pilots Network (UPN) to establish the Savanna May Royes Flight Safety Scholarship.

Set to launch later this year, the annual scholarship will support young women of colour within the UPN with expenses related to their training, including costs to attend safety conferences, “empowering them to grow, learn, and pursue their aviation dreams safely.”

“Savanna’s passing deeply affected the Aurora community and surrounding areas with more than 800 people having attended her celebration of life,” said the Royes family in a statement. “A common theme among the speakers in attendance, including six of her Northern Lights Public School teachers, was Savanna’s kindness, thoughtfulness, generosity, and the bright spirit she brought to everyone around her.”

A GoFundMe page was established by the family shortly after Savanna lost her life in the July 8, 2025 midair accident in Steinbach, MB, with the expressed purpose of funding a scholarship in their daughter’s name.

“After a month of searching for the right home for her scholarship, we knew it belonged with UPN, whose mission reflects everything Savanna believed in,” said Tim in a statement. “Thanks to the generosity of so many people, more than $42,000 was raised.”

UPN’s mission, says the family, is to “uplift minority youths by reaching directly into communities and schools, encouraging young people to pursue careers in aviation. The group also collaborates with Black ESTEEM in running The Black Girl Boss Academy, an aviation-themed summer program that empowers young Black girls by helping them gain the skills and confidence to imagine themselves in fields where they are still under-represented.”

“We are deeply honoured to join the Royes family in establishing this significant scholarship,” said UPN Vice President Coneil Campbell. “It is with profound respect that we support this initiative, which so closely reflects our organization’s enduring commitment to advancing inclusion within the aviation industry.

“Amid their time of loss, the Royes family has chosen to transform their grief into a meaningful act of service, one that will create new opportunities for women like Savanna and inspire lasting change.”

By Brock Weir
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Aurora doesn’t “have the option to stand still,” says Mayor in State of Town address

.

Council moves ahead with Victoria Hall renovations

Council has approved a budget increase to renovate historic Victoria Hall on a vote of 4 – 3. The future use of Aurora’s historic Victoria ...

Crawford’s hat trick triggers Tigers to 8-2 thrashing of North York Rangers

Cole Crawford fired three goals and added one assist to lead the resurgent Aurora Tigers to an impressive 8-2 win over the North York Rangers ...

Mourning in the Morning – Canada settles for Silver in 2 – 1 OT loss to USA

The Gold Medal Watch Party at Wicked Eats was the place to be on Sunday morning, if you wanted to enjoy the marquee event of ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open