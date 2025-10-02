Neighbourhood Network winds down, transitions to Magna In Action

October 2, 2025 · 0 Comments

Neighbourhood Network, a division of Magna International which has provided local volunteer opportunities, organized community events, and facilitated charitable giving in York Region’s northern six municipalities, will soon transition into Magna in Action.

Magna says Magna in Action will be “a global initiative focused on deepening community impact and expanding philanthropic efforts worldwide.”

The change will see many of the programs spearheaded by Neighbourhood Network taken over by other community organizations and groups.

Student volunteer opportunities and the distribution of Give Back Awards, scholarships which recognize students for their community impact, will now be administered by Neighbour Media, and workshops for Neighbourhood Network’s charitable partners will now be organized through the Central York Chamber of Commerce.

Through this change, Neighbourhood Network’s seasonal food drives and tree plantings will be discontinued. Instead, Magna “encourages” residents to keep donating to area food banks, pantries, and to the York Region Food Network, while the company has “expanded” sponsorship with the Lake Simcoe Conservation Authority and Lake Simcoe Conservation Foundation to support environmental efforts.

The Magna Community Fund, which was established by the company to continue its support of local charities following the end of the Hoedown program, will continue into 2026 with benefiting charities being selected and contacted directly by Magna rather than through a fresh application process next year.

“With a strong foundation in place, we’re transitioning programs and services back to local partners, empowering them to lead this work moving forward,” said Magna in a statement. “This shift allows our team to build on the success we’ve had in York Region, expanding our vision globally and deepening our impact for employees around the world as we enter a new chapter as Magna in Action.”

Neighbourhood Network’s online resources will remain in place through the end of 2025.

“Neighbourhood Network has always been about strengthening communities through compassion and collaboration,” said Erin Cerenzia, Manager, Global CSR and Community Relations, in a statement. “As we transition into Magna in Action, I’m proud of what we’ve built together – and energized by the opportunity to expand our impact globally, supporting our communities, our planet, and our people.”

Mayor Tom Mrakas, in a statement, noted Neighbourhood Network’s impact.

“Aurora and the surrounding municipalities in York Region are stronger today because of critical philanthropic investments, programs and services, and volunteer efforts from Magna,” he said. “On behalf of my fellow mayors, I want to thank Magna and the Neighbourhood Network team for being such a vital part of our communities.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)