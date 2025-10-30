More money coming into Region to connect residents with emergency care faster

October 30, 2025 · 0 Comments

More money is coming into York Region to help connect more residents with emergency care.

On Friday, Newmarket-Aurora MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy announced an increase in Provincial bringing a total of $63,003,377 in the Region of York to address service gaps.

“In York Region, Ontario is increasing land ambulance funding by seven per cent, bringing the Province’s total investment in the Region to $61,181,585 this year,” said MPP Gallagher Murphy in a statement. “This increase in base funding helps ensure municipalities address increased costs so they can continue to deliver high-quality emergency care. This investment is part of the almost $1 billion in land ambulance funding Ontario is providing municipalities across the Province this year, representing an increase of 8.7 per cent from 2024.

“To further reduce delays paramedics encounter when dropping patients off at a hospital, Ontario is investing $2,779,840 in York Region through the Dedicated Offload Nurses Program to hire more nurses and other eligible health professionals dedicated to offloading ambulance patients in hospital emergency departments.”

In addition, a further $41,952 was announced for York Region Newmarket Healthcare for 2024-2025.

The program, says the Province, allows paramedics to quickly get back to responding to the next 9-11 call.

The significant funding announcement took place at the Region of York’s Newmarket headquarters on Friday morning and was warmly greeted by York Region Chair Eric Jolliffe, who, in his former life as the Region’s Police Chief, knows the importance of a fast community response.

“The Regional Municipality of York is grateful to the Government of Ontario for their continued partnership and investment in the health and wellbeing of our residents,” he said in a statement. “These investments directly support the critical work of our Paramedic and Senior Services teams, ensuring residents receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time. By working together, we are strengthening emergency response, improving patient outcomes, and building a more connected and resilient health system for our growing communities.”

The investment was also supported by Health Minister Sylvia Jones and Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, Ontario’s Minister of Long-Term Care.

“Our government is making record investments to protect Ontario’s health care system and connect people to the care they need, when they need it,” said Jones. “Through these additional investments, we are providing paramedics and emergency departments with the tools they need to connect more people across the Province to high-quality emergency care, faster, and closer to home.”

Added Kusendova-Bashta: “Our government is protecting our long-term care system by investing in the tools and training to ensure residents can get the right care in the right place. This funding will expand the specialized equipment and innovative services available at long-term care homes across our province, so those with complex needs get the support they deserve.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

