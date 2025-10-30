Jays and Rocky Horror fans converge at World Series Watch Party

Aurora Town Square featured a jarring juxtaposition of fan bases on Friday night.

Dozens of guests were in their full cult film regalia to enjoy The Rocky Horror Picture Show in the main auditorium. The other bank of guests—bedecked in Blue Jays gear—gathered in the Aurora Cultural Centre’s Brevik Hall to enjoy the Town-sponsored World Series Watch Party.

In both settings, the lyrics “Let’s Do the Time Warp Again” had deep meaning.

The show stopper hit was belted out by the Rocky Horror Picture Show celebrants in the main auditorium as a timeless and subversive counterculture anthem. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays fans across the lobby were hoping for a trip back in time and a repeat of 1993—the last time the local nine won the October Classic.

As it turned out, the two groups of celebrants merged when the Rocky Horror fans joined the World Series Watch Party and viewers experienced a Time Warp, indeed.

Toronto’s Big Bats of 2025 looked very much like Toronto’s Big Bats of 1993 in an 11-4 beatdown of the heavily-favored Dodgers.

A nine-run sixth inning put the group, ranging from four-year-olds to seventy-four-year-olds, into a state of collective euphoria when Bam Bam Barger launched a pinch hit Grand Slam—the first such hit in World Series history.

When Captain Kirk put the punctuation mark on the inning with a two-run shot of his own, many of the old-timers present asserted that this wrecking crew resembled the potent 1993 Jays WAMCO lineup: White, Alomar, Molitor, Carter, and Olerud.

For younger Jays fans assembled, and they were there by the dozens with parents or in celebratory tween groups, it was a great game to store in their memory banks. Many were still buzzing from George Springer’s momentous Game 7 ALCS-clinching dinger—a home run enjoyed by millions and the second-most important round tripper in Jays’ playoff history.

Home runs were the highlights of the Watch Party, but early in the game, the Jays tried the patience of the assembly by falling behind 2-0 heading to the bottom of the fourth.

However, like the “dark and stormy night” at the heart of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, lightning struck twice to tie the game. Kirk banged a line drive off the right field wall to lead off the bottom of the fourth and Varsho hammered the next pitch over the centre field fence to send the audience into a triumphant tizzy—kids, teens, parents, grandparents, costumed Rocky Horror fans, Mayor Tom Mrakas, and Town staff leapt from their seats in unison as Varsho won the lefty-lefty matchup with Snell.

When Fluharty entered the fray in the fifth, in relief of valiant rookie starter Yesavage, and struck out Ohtani, the hall was filled even more joy. Fluharty set down the heart of the Dodgers’ order and Domingues’s ensuing three-up, three down relief performance at the top of the sixth injected the room with lively banter and set up one of the greatest innings in Jays’ playoff history.

It was pure communal joy—fueled a wee bit by a few adult beverages that are readily available at Town Square and, of course, the tasty free popcorn served by the congenial Town staff.

Here’s a recap of the climactic moment of the Watch Party:

Bichette’s lead-off walk worked Snell to his 85th pitch and the lefty was clearly tiring. On the big screen, Snell looked like he hadn’t slept for six nights. After Kiner-Falefa is inserted to run for Bo, Kirk drives the first pitch he sees into right field to bring Varsho to the dish. Varsho’s loud foul ball brought the Watch Party faithful to their feet, but on the ensuing pitch, Snell beans the Jays lefty to create a bases-loaded, nobody-out dream scenario for Jays-Rocky Horror fans.

Lefty Snell is lifted and replaced by righty reliever Emmett Sheahan—as if LA Manager Roberts is following the Rocky Horror Picture Show playbook: “It’s just a jump to the left/And a step to the right.”

On cue, the invaluable Clement makes the room erupt with his shot through the left side of the Dodgers’ infield off Sheahan to plate IKF and give the Jays a 3-2 lead. Bases still loaded and still nobody out.

Jays Manager Schneider pulls another masterful switch when he pinch hits left-handed-hitting Lukes for right-handed-hitting Straw. Dare we say— “A jump to the left” by John.

Lukes performs brilliantly in the pressure cooker—drawing a bases-loaded walk and earning an RBI when Kirk crosses the dish. 4-2 Jays.

More Rocky Horror fans enter the Watch Party—providing additional layers of color and joy to the event.

Nine-spot hitter Gimenez promptly rockets a Sheahan pitch through the right side of the Dodgers’ infield to drive in two. 5-2 Jays.

After Game 7 hero Springer delivers a disappointing GO5-2 Fielder’s Choice that leaves the bases loaded with one out, Sheahan is driven from the game after left-handed hitter Bam Bam Barger is announced as a pinch hitter.

Roberts counters by inserting lefty Banda on the mound. It’s pure pandemonium and joy when Barger belts his Grand Slam—costumed Rocky Horror fans leaping out of their chairs and the folks in Blue Jays gear shrieking their approval of the rookie hitter’s heroics. 9-2 Jays.

Vladdy follows up with a bleeder into CF to keep the line moving and Kirk smashes a round tripper off Banda to deep centre for his third hit of the game. 11-2 Jays.

A nine-run bottom of the sixth unites the seemingly disparate groups and there is much joy in downtown Aurora. Everyone in attendance was unanimous regarding what they enjoyed most about the Game 1 World Series Watch Party at Aurora Town Square.

Hailey Jones, Specialist in Sports and Community Development for the Town of Aurora and chief organizer of the Watch Party, loved “seeing the people.”

“It’s all about people. Bringing people together that wouldn’t normally share the same space. It’s all about community tonight.”

Jays’ fan Rick Lewis, his partner Ali Bouharevich, and their two children Teo and Makea traveled from Bradford to enjoy the evening. Rick noted that the best part was “just being part of the community. I grew up in Aurora and there’s a great feeling of community here tonight.”

Heather Northcott, Kristina Illes, Lesley Theriault, and Sheilagh Henry—bedecked in their Rocky Horror Picture Show costumes—“made a smooth transition,” according to Sheilagh, when they joined the equally-joyous event. She noted that it was “just a jump to the left and a step to the right” into the Watch Party.

World Series Watch Parties sponsored by the Town of Aurora were set to continue Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at the Aurora Town Square’s Main Auditorium as the October Classic moves to LA for Games 3, 4, and 5.

By Jim Stewart

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

