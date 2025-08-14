Fire ban placed on Aurora and Newmarket by CYFS

The Central York Fire Services placed a total fire ban on Aurora and Newmarket on Monday.

While rain was in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, the Central York Fire Services (CYFS), which serves both communities, said the ban is “necessary given the hot and dry conditions which can cause fire to spread fast.”

“Given the current weather conditions and the lack of significant rain, we need to take precautions to prevent large fires and protect the health, safety and air quality of our communities,” said Central York Fire Services (CYFS) Fire Chief Rocco Volpe in a statement.

The Fire Chiefs of York Region, he said, “are working together to monitor the situation and the ban will be in effect until conditions improve.”

“Burning of any kind is not permitted within Aurora and Newmarket while the fire ban is active,” said the CYFS. “This ban has been issued for the protection of property, public safety and the safety of the firefighters that would have to respond to an incident. Residents may still use a barbeque or other approved cooking appliances with caution.”

CYFS asks residents to exercise extreme caution during a fire ban:

Be careful with anything that could start a fire (including citronella candles on the deck);

Watch your propane or gas equipment carefully;

Make sure all matches or cigarettes are out before disposing of them (do not flick butts out the window while driving).

“On behalf of Central York Fire Services and fire departments across the region – thank you for doing your part to keep fires from spreading. CYFS will extinguish any recreational fires they are called to; however, a fine of $595.50 may be issued for repeat offenders to cover the cost of responding to the incident.”

Further details about the outdoor burning by-law in Newmarket and Aurora are available at cyfs.ca.

