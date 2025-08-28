General News » News

Fire ban lifted across Aurora, Newmarket

August 28, 2025   ·   0 Comments

A fire ban placed across Aurora and Newmarket on August 11 due to significantly dry conditions was lifted last week.

The ban was lifted on August 21 after rain alleviated the “hot and dry conditions” which were have been of concern across most of Ontario.

The fire ban, said Central York Fire Services Chief Rocco Volpe, was a “precaution to prevent large fires and protect the health, safety and air quality of our communities.”

While the ban has been lifted, the CYFS has asked residents to remain vigilant and continue to practice fire safety if having a fire outdoors.

The CYFS reminds residents if you’re using an outdoor flame of any kind to follow local rules, including time of day, distance from items that can burn, and the size of the fire.

Fires are not allowed to burn between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m.

They must be at least four metres – or 13 feet – from your home, lot line, trees, fences, vehicles, overhead wires or any other combustible material. Fires also must be kept small – no more than 0.75 metres (30 inches) in diameter and 1 metre (40 inches) in height, including to the top of the flame.

The CYFS also cautions residents not to have a fire when its windy; use only clean, safe fuel; never leave a fire unattended; keep a garden hose close by and ready to use.

“Central York Fire Services thanks residents for following the fire ban and doing their part to mitigate the spread of fire,” said the CYFS.

By Brock Weir
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter



         

