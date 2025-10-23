Bill Kizovski, Executive Director of the Aurora Youth Soccer Club, passes away at 68

October 23, 2025

The Town of Aurora lost one of its leading sports administrators and mentors last week when Bill Kizovski—the Executive Director of the Aurora Youth Soccer Club—passed away on October 14.

Kizovski was 68.

He was born in Krnov, Czechoslovakia on September 26, 1957, moved his family to Macedonia, and immigrated to Canada in 1972.

He is survived by his wife, Liz, and their children, Ashley (Matt), Tanya (Don), Jessica (Ricky), Laura (Anirudh), and Alexander—as well as his parents, George and Lena Kizovski.

Ron Weese, President of Sport Aurora, offered insights into Kizovski’s contributions to the Town’s sporting community: “I’ve known Bill for many years. I have admired him as a sports administrator and for his long history as a coach. He is known for his commitment to providing a safe and quality experience for young players and [his efforts] were so appreciated by parents. His struggle with his health has shown his courageous personality and he will be missed by the sports community.”

Mayor Tom Mrakas posted words of tribute and condolence to recognize Kizovski’s passing: “I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Bill Kizovski, Executive Director of the Aurora Youth Soccer Club. Bill dedicated countless hours to supporting youth in our community — through his leadership with both the Aurora Youth Soccer Club and the York North Basketball Association (YNBA), he made a lasting impact on so many young lives. He will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege to know him. My heartfelt condolences go out to Bill’s family, friends, and everyone in the Aurora Youth Soccer Club and YNBA communities during this difficult time.”

Kizovski, who graduated from Emery Collegiate and the University of Toronto and co-founded DBTEK Solutions, coached and volunteered in the Aurora community for over thirty years.

Bill Kizovski’s funeral service took place on Monday, October 20 at Thompson Funeral Home.

By Jim Stewart

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

