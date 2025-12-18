Aurora Sports Hall of Fame reps present $2,500 cheque to Canadian Tire Owner Jeff Hodgkinson to support Jumpstart

December 18, 2025

Aurora Sports Hall of Fame representatives Javed Khan, Mike Smith, and Stu Bundy presented a $2,500 cheque to Canadian Tire Owner Jeff Hodgkinson on Saturday morning in support of the retailer’s Jumpstart program.

ASHoF Golf Tournament Co-Chair Smith provided context for the in-store donation: “Historically, we’ve given proceeds from the tournament ranging from $2,000-4,000 to a local benefactor. There’s a really good synergy between the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame and Jumpstart. Canadian Tire was the Champion Sponsor of our 2025 Individual Celebration Evening. Today’s cheque presentation is the start of a really good collaboration to support young athletes in Aurora. It’s a partnership that will continue to help kids in town—6,000 young athletes have benefitted from Jumpstart over the years.”

Hodgkinson, who delivered a video message at this year’s Induction Ceremony about the Hall of Fame’s impressive legacy and Canadian Tire’s commitment to local athletes, extolled the virtues and possibilities of Jumpstart.

“It’s a twenty-five year old program. The Town has done such a great job vetting candidates who qualify for Jumpstart so we can help families with the costs of sports equipment. Any time we’re supporting local athletes through Jumpstart, some of them could become future Aurora Sports Hall of Famers.”

Synergy, indeed, on a Saturday morning, during the Season of Giving.

By Jim Stewart

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

