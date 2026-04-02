Aurora Junior Tigers’ PA Voice and Digital Designer Logan Ritchie named OJHL’s Volunteer of the Year

April 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

Logan Ritchie—the Aurora Tigers’ PA voice and Social Media guru—was named the 2025-26 Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Volunteer of the Year on Wednesday.

The Grade 11 student at Sacred Heart Catholic High School in Newmarket was taken aback when he read about the honor bestowed upon him by the OJHL.

“I was really surprised—I didn’t expect it all. I opened my phone and saw ‘Aurora’s Logan Ritchie Named Volunteer of the Year’ on the website and said to myself, ‘Wait a sec.’ I was honored and really happy.”

Tigers’ General Manager and Head Coach James Thomson described Ritchie in the most glowing of terms during his interview with OJHL staff.

Aurora’s recently-installed Head Coach complimented Ritchie for “completely tak[ing] over and reinvent[ing] our digital footprint.”

“Logan’s dedication to his craft, consistent ingenuity, and persistent attitude has resulted in one of the best social media presences in our league. We’re incredibly lucky to work with him.”

When Thomson’s words of praise were read to Ritchie, the 16-year-old aspiring electrician noted that it made him “feel great.”

“I’m glad– and I appreciate–that they’ve placed their trust in me. I loved hearing that from James—this will motivate me even more. I feel valued.”

Ritchie is in his fourth year as a tireless volunteer for the Tigers and he noted that of all the jobs he carries out for the Junior A club.

“It’s the Media I enjoy the most. I keep getting better and better at it. I enjoy promoting the team, the players, the big plays, the birthdays—I like to get the ideas out there and like working from my desk.”

When asked to define the most enjoyable part of being the Tigers’ PA voice, Ritchie described the energy created by “being around the game environment—it’s great. The players have appreciated what I’ve done during the games over the last three years.”

He also described the benefits of assuming so many responsible positions with the Tigers.

“I really like doing the work—it fills the weekends and I like doing this job on the side. It gives me a strong background.”

Ritchie discussed how his experiences with the Tigers complement his school work at Sacred Heart CHS which he described as “a good place. I have no complaints.”

He added that his favorite subjects in Grade 11 are “Math and Science—I recognize their importance – but I’d like to go to Trade School. This semester, I’m doing a four-credit Co-Op package with an electrician in Keswick. We drive around and provide residential, industrial, and commercial repair services. I’d like to go to Seneca to study to become an electrician.”

The Tigers’ Digital Media Coordinator and Game Day Operations Executive acknowledged that there will be electricity in the air when he’s recognized by the 24-team association during the OJHL’s Championship Series in April.

When asked how such a centre ice ceremony will make him feel in a loud arena in Junior A hockey hotbeds such as Collingwood, Trenton, or Stouffville, Ritchie noted that “I’m going to feel honored.”

“It’ll be an incredible experience. I can’t believe where this is going. I started doing this for the Volunteer Hours, but after three years, it’s become much more.”

By Jim Stewart

Readers Comments (0)