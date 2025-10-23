Aurora gets infrastructure funding boost from Ontario Government

More infrastructure funding is coming to the Town of Aurora from the Province of Ontario.

On Tuesday, October 14, Newmarket-Aurora MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy was joined by Mayor Tom Mrakas at the corner of Temperance Street and Wellington Street West to commemorate an infrastructure investment of more than $2.5 million that is flowing to Aurora.

“Strong infrastructure is truly the backbone of any thriving community and that includes right here in Aurora,” said Gallagher Murphy. “It’s what keeps our roads safe as well as our water clean and our neighbourhoods connected. That is why I am proud to be standing here today to announce that our government is investing more than $2.5 million through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund in support for renewal and rehabilitation of critical infrastructure here in Aurora.

“This is an investment that represents a 10 per cent increase over last year’s funding, and this funding…affords stability and flexibility to plan and deliver important local projects. Since 2021, our government has invested more than $13 million right here in Aurora through the OSIF program, helping to ensure our roads, bridges and water systems remain strong, reliable, and ready to meet the needs of our growing community. Across Ontario, our government is spending $400 million through this OCIF program to help 423 small, rural and northern communities upgrade essential infrastructure; here in Aurora, this means more than just new infrastructure – it means continued progress, greater safety, and long-term support for families and businesses that call our community home.”

In turn, Mayor Mrakas described the funding as a “significant investment” in the Aurora community that will allow the municipality to address “important road rehabilitation work” to keep residents “moving, healthy and safe.”

“The truth is that the predictable and stable funding we receive each year through OSIF is so important to building and strengthening Aurora, allowing us to confidently manage critical infrastructure renewal work while also reducing cost pressures on our municipal taxpayers. It also helps strengthen our local economy and businesses, while keeping construction crews safe.

“That stability matters, especially in these really uncertain economic times. The reality is that Aurora is growing quickly and that means that we’re going to have to continue maintaining and rehabilitating our existing infrastructure, while building new assets to accommodate that growth. And it’s through the support of the Ontario Government that we’re able to fully meet the needs of residents today, while preparing the for the community of tomorrow.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

