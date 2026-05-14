ASC wins Canada Soccer’s prestigious “Canada Soccer Organisation of Distinction Award”

May 14, 2026 · 0 Comments

Ontario Soccer Regional Director and Canada Soccer representative Jacques Konig presented the Canada Soccer Organisation of Distinction Award to President Martin Ambrose on Thursday night at the Aurora Soccer Club.

President Ambrose was taken by the honor bestowed upon the 72-year-old sports organization and provided historical context for more than 35 attendees.

“We are truly humbled to say the least. This sort of recognition always gives pause to be thankful to those who came before us and laid the pathway that we all enjoy today. It’s no exaggeration that the founders could have barely imagined that the Aurora Soccer Club would be recognized as a Canadian Soccer Organisation of Distinction. Only 33 organizations have received this award across Canada and it belongs to the club’s players, coaches, parents, and volunteers. It’s fantastic to be part of the thirty-three clubs that have been recognized.”

Ambrose thanked Konig for his kind words about the Club as well as Tony Barbieri of the York Region Soccer Association for attending the presentation.

The affable ASC President also expressed his gratitude towards “the lifers and club reps in attendance including Benny and Trudy Steenhorst, Alan Dean, Dave Geering, John Pickering, Eddy Boyle, Ove Bakman, Malcolm Cocking, John Aird, Ovi Mucuceanu, Paul Eccleston, Natalie Veneziale, and Brian Casey.”

Special recognition was made of Ed McNally’s attendance.

Ambrose singled out the Aurora Sports Hall of Famer’s “37 caps for Canada” and thanked “Hearts Captain Malcolm, Dave, Alistair, and Benny for bringing the Hearts and United together in the early 80s—cementing the foundation we know today.”

“The most satisfying part of tonight’s presentation is to see all these gentlemen—who are life members—get recognition after they put in years building the Club. They’re all volunteers. The relationship makes you proud and passionate about what we do here—especially growing the Club from 160 to 850 playing members and it’s all been built within a 100% volunteer organization.”

Thursday night’s presentation was the first stage of celebrating the Club’s award.

Ambrose explained the Spring and Summer sequence of events: “As a club and community, we intend to celebrate this recognition during the World Cup and our Club’s charitable events throughout the Summer months. This will provide an opportunity for our members, supporters, and the broader community to join in the celebration. This is a great accolade when you look at the success of soccer in Canada, especially in a year when we are co-hosting the World Cup. During World Cup matches being played by Canada, England, Scotland, and other countries represented by our Club’s membership, we’ll be celebrating this milestone and all the key moments in the soccer club’s journey. It’s going to be an exciting year for the Aurora Soccer Club.”

“The Canada Soccer Organisation of Distinction Award” recognizes Canadian soccer clubs and organizations that have made a positive impact on the game at the national, provincial, and community level. The award—which is part of the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame Induction ceremonies in 2026 – recognizes clubs, academies, leagues, and organizations that were established more than 50 years ago.

By Jim Stewart

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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