APL’s Browse & Borrow micro-branch officially opened at SARC

July 31, 2025 · 0 Comments

The Aurora Public Library’s new Brose & Borrow Kiosk at the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex is now available to avid local readers.

The kiosk, which is the Aurora Public Library’s first micro-branch, was officially dedicated Thursday afternoon at the SARC by Mayor Tom Mrakas. It is the Library’s first formal presence in Aurora’s northeast, a part of the community the Library (APL) has previously identified as underserved.

“This is a smart step forward in making Aurora a more connected and accessible community,” said Mayor Mrakas in a statement just prior to the July 24 ribbon-cutting ceremony. “SARC is already a destination for families, fitness and recreation – now it is also a place for discovery and learning. Bringing library services into everyday spaces like the SARC reflects the kind of innovation and inclusion our Town is proud to support.”

At the ceremony itself, the Mayor came equipped with a Library card to make the first check-out and kept remarks informal, thanking Jodi Marr, CEO of the APL, her team, and everyone who had a hand in making the kiosk a reality.

“I especially want to thank the residents as well because it is essentially their tax dollars and our work through the Budget that allows us to do things like this to provide services for our community that make our community a better place. When parents come in here and their kids are swimming or being active from a sports perspective, they can sit down and read a book and they can get a book right here [and] the kids can come out after they’re done and get a book.

“This is an amazing accomplishment, I believe, for the Town of Aurora and for the Aurora Public Library.”

Marr, who led the ribbon cutting, said she was “thrilled” for the unveiling which, she said, “makes it easier than ever for residents to borrow books and engage with library services while they are enjoying activities in another one of our wonderful Town resources – the SARC.”

“I would like to thank the members of the Aurora Public Library Board for their support and advocacy. Thank you to Lauren Hanna, our Board Chair, Christina Choo-Hum, Terri Watman, Councillor Harold Kim. I am pleased to have you here with me today to help launch this new service,” said Marr. “Thank you to all of our programming partners who are in attendance. Your work with us deepens our ability to support the community and its needs.

“Finally, this project would not have been possible without the hard work of library staff. Thank you to Mario Baleno, Julie Rocca, and Victoria Dillon for their diligent work on this initiative. Thank you to all of our library staff who will continue to maintain this service point and to take ownership over it as we move forward.”

Thursday’s opening had plenty of Library staff on hand to answer questions, register library cards for new users, and showcase a number of ongoing and upcoming APL initiatives, including their Summer Reading Club.

The kiosk is available to residents at all times the SARC is open and all you need to access it is your Aurora Public Library Card. Returns can be made at the kiosk, at the Aurora Public Library at Yonge and Church Street, or at the APL Drop Off at the Aurora GO Station.

“Public libraries are essential to strong communities,” said Robin McDougall, Aurora’s Director of Community Services in a statement. “The new kiosk at SARC is a creative, modern way to deliver library services and meet people where they live, play and connect. We’re excited to see this innovation in action.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)