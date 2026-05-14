AccessAbility week will “ramp up” awareness in Aurora

May 14, 2026 · 0 Comments

National AccessAbility Week will begin May 24 and the Town of Aurora is inviting the entire community to take part and “ramp up” their efforts to build a more inclusive community.

The theme for National AccessAbility Week (NAAW) is “Ramp up to AccessAbility Week” and the Town has put together a full program of initiatives that highlight the importance of having a barrier-free community.

“This special week allows us to continue shaping an inclusive Aurora – one that removes barriers and ensures that everyone has a chance to participate in activities with equal opportunity,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas in a statement. “We are dedicated to ensuring accessibility for all residents and visitors, by continuously improving facilities and services to create an inclusive and welcoming environment.”

Several activities and workshops are planned to mark NAAW.

Programming begins Wednesday, May 27, with a Behavioural Management System Training workshop set for the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex from 4 – 9 p.m.

“The Behaviour Management System (BMS) Practitioner Training is a comprehensive, evidence-informed program designed to equip professionals with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to support individuals who display challenging behaviours,” say organizers. “Grounded in trauma-aware, person-centred, and strengths-based principles, this training prepares practitioners to create safe, respectful, and effective environments across educational, clinical, community and residential settings.”

Registration for the workshop is $25 per person.

Programs continue at Aurora Town Square on Thursday, May 28, with a seminar on Brain Health hosted by the Alzheimer Society of York Region.

This free session, which runs from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., is open to the entire community and anyone “interested in learning more about maintaining brain health for themselves, their families, or those they support.”

The week culminates in a full community celebration at the Stronach Aurora Recreation complex on Saturday, May 30, from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

The party includes adaptive sport try-it sessions ranging from Rhythmic Gymnastics and Bocce Ball with Special Olympics, Wheelchair Basketball and Sledge Floor Hockey with Para Sport Ontario, a Seated Fitness Class, open gym and public swim opportunities, arts and crafts, and much more.

For a full schedule of events, visit aurora.ca/NNAW.

“Aurora continues to take active steps towards becoming a more accessible and inclusive Town,” says the Town of Aurora. “We are proud of the partnerships, programs, and initiatives that promote meaningful participation and representation for all residents – including those with visible and invisible disabilities…. We invite community members, organizations, and businesses to join us in this important recognition and to explore how we can continue to make Aurora a place where everyone belongs.

“Accessibility is more than infrastructure – it’s about creating environments, services, and opportunities that work for people of all abilities. The Town of Aurora is dedicated to advancing accessibility through thoughtful policy, inclusive programming, and strong partnerships with local organizations and community leaders.”

This dedication is underscored in the official proclamation for NAAW in Aurora issued by the Mayor’s Office which notes Aurora is committed to “fostering a vibrant, welcoming, and inclusive community where all residents – regardless of ability – can fully participate and thrive.”

“Accessibility is a shared responsibility that requires ongoing collaboration, education, and action to eliminate barriers and ensure equity of opportunity and experience for all,” reads the proclamation. “The Town of Aurora recognizes the importance of meaningful inclusion and the role of persons with disabilities in enriching the social, cultural, and economic fabric of our community. NAAW encourages reflection, dialogue, and action to create environments that are not only accessible, but inclusive by design and built in partnership with those with lived experiences.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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