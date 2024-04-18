General News » News

Thermogenics receives nearly $50k in Provincial Funding to expand

April 18, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Aurora-based Thermogenics, which is a leading producer of boilers critical to hospitals and healthcare, received a boost from the Provincial government on Friday to help them expand their output and create new jobs.

On April 12, Newmarket-Aurora MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Health, accompanied by Mayor Tom Mrakas, visited Thermogenics’ base on Scanlon Court to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at operations and to celebrate the $48,000 grant from the Ontario Together Fund.

The Provincial dollars supports a $96,000 investment by Thermogenics to build a second test bay and create five new jobs.

The Ontario Together Fund offers financial supports to businesses and organizations dedicated to “advancing healthcare resiliency, with a focus on developing innovative medical technologies and reducing dependence on foreign supply chains for essential lifesaving medicines.”

Thermogenics fits the bill with their equipment being integral in hospitals and healthcare settings, as well as commercial and industrial operations elsewhere.

“Our new second test bay will expand our equipment production and technician-training capabilities, allowing us to better serve our healthcare and food and beverage customers who provide essential services to all Ontarians,” said Thermogenics CEO Ross Garland. “This additional test bay capacity also reduces our new product development cycle times, ensuring more rapid deployment of new and impactful technologies for these critical industries. This is an exciting advancement for Thermogenics.”

Added MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy: “By supporting Thermogenics through the Ontario Together fund, ‘we’re boosting our local economy, creating jobs and enhancing our crucial services across Ontario. This investment highlights how targeted initiatives can substantially enhance our community’s manufacturing capabilities and economic strength, ensuring that Newmarket-Aurora remains at the forefront of innovation.”

By Brock Weir
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Aurora Lions Club celebrates 80 years of community service

.

George Street PS site secured by Town for parkland, redevelopment

George Street Public School, and its surrounding property, have been secured by the Town of Aurora for parkland and redevelopment. The Town announced the $10,722,000 ...

Addressing income struggles is key to battling food insecurity: YRFN

As important as food banks are to communities like Aurora, addressing income inequality will be the key to tackling food insecurity, according to the York ...

Electric Vehicle Showcase zooms into SARC for reimagined event

The ins and outs of electric vehicles (EVs) will be in the spotlight on Sunday, April 28, as the Town of Aurora’s Electric Vehicle Showcase ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open