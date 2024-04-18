Thermogenics receives nearly $50k in Provincial Funding to expand

April 18, 2024 · 0 Comments

Aurora-based Thermogenics, which is a leading producer of boilers critical to hospitals and healthcare, received a boost from the Provincial government on Friday to help them expand their output and create new jobs.

On April 12, Newmarket-Aurora MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Health, accompanied by Mayor Tom Mrakas, visited Thermogenics’ base on Scanlon Court to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at operations and to celebrate the $48,000 grant from the Ontario Together Fund.

The Provincial dollars supports a $96,000 investment by Thermogenics to build a second test bay and create five new jobs.

The Ontario Together Fund offers financial supports to businesses and organizations dedicated to “advancing healthcare resiliency, with a focus on developing innovative medical technologies and reducing dependence on foreign supply chains for essential lifesaving medicines.”

Thermogenics fits the bill with their equipment being integral in hospitals and healthcare settings, as well as commercial and industrial operations elsewhere.

“Our new second test bay will expand our equipment production and technician-training capabilities, allowing us to better serve our healthcare and food and beverage customers who provide essential services to all Ontarians,” said Thermogenics CEO Ross Garland. “This additional test bay capacity also reduces our new product development cycle times, ensuring more rapid deployment of new and impactful technologies for these critical industries. This is an exciting advancement for Thermogenics.”

Added MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy: “By supporting Thermogenics through the Ontario Together fund, ‘we’re boosting our local economy, creating jobs and enhancing our crucial services across Ontario. This investment highlights how targeted initiatives can substantially enhance our community’s manufacturing capabilities and economic strength, ensuring that Newmarket-Aurora remains at the forefront of innovation.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

