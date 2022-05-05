CDS debater wins Worlds for fourth time in seven years

A Country Day School (CDS) debater made history once again last month at the 34th annual World Independent Debating and Public Speaking Championships (WIDPSC) hosted virtually by CDS.

As a finalist in all four of her events, Grade 12 student Maria Ivoditova captured the overall World Champion title, and was a Grand Finalist in Impromptu Speaking and Interpretive Reading.

CDS hosted 116 students from public and private high schools representing 13 countries from around the world for this virtual championship, including Cyprus, Lithuania, Morocco, South Africa, UK, USA, Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan and South Korea.

Maria’s Persuasive Speech concerned the dangers of the exploitation of the world’s second most used natural resource: sand. Her Interpretive Reading was a harrowing piece, exploring the horrendous impact of war on families, taken from Heather Morris’s novel Three Sisters. Based on a true story, the novel follows the lives of three Jewish sisters as they are ripped from their homes and sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II.

In a typical year, the WIDPSC bring together students from around the world for six days of in-person competition. Since 2008, CDS students have traveled to eight other countries for this prestigious competition, including Lithuania, Germany, Australia, the UK, South Africa and Hong Kong. However, for the past three, COVID has forced the competition to be held entirely online. The Country Day School ran it for two weeks in two separate time zones, with 116 high school participants from public and private schools representing 13 countries taking part in both pre-recorded and live components, with the Finals and Grand Finals for all events held live on Zoom.

All of the finalists were absolutely incredible! Have a listen to the phenomenal talent (Top 30 winners overall, including Maria Ivoditova) in their Grand Final speeches and arguments here: www.youtube.com/c/countrydayschool.

Maria’s victory at WIDPSC 2022 marks the fourth time in seven years that CDS has produced a World Champion public speaker and debater. Anna Croxon ’20 won overall World Champion in Toronto in 2019; Olivia Railton ’17 won the title in Sydney, Australia, in 2017; and Natalie Ganzhorn ’16 won the title in Pittsburgh, PA, in 2016.

Congratulations to all of our participants, their coaches, the judges and organizers. And a special congratulations to CDS’s veteran debating coach, Kerstin Wyndham-West, who has been working with our debaters for 25 years, and qualifying at least one student (sometimes two or three) for this tournament for the past 15 years!

CDS TO HOST TWO WEEKS OF CANADA’s DEBATE CAMP: JUNE 27-JULY 8

We are excited to announce that Canada’s public speaking and debating camp, Debate Camp 2022, for students in Grades 5-10 is holding two one-week camp programs at CDS this summer: June 27-June 30 and July 4-8.

Built by experienced educators, Debate Camp directors believe in providing an academic enrichment opportunity to youth across Canada and the Northeastern United States via a set of exceptionally well-organized, safe and accredited summer camps. Debate Camp believes in a well-balanced program where an academic focus is combined with opportunities for traditional camp games, and a fun and inspiring approach to learning.

This day camp, which runs from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Monday-Friday (NOTE: First week is only four days because of July 1 holiday), will offer students multi-level instruction in parliamentary debate, public speaking, debating and Model United Nations simulation skills.

Now in its 20th year operating in Ontario, Debate Camp includes CDS graduate and World Individual Public Speaking and Debating Champion, Natalie Ganzhorn ’16, among its notable alumni. Natalie attended the camp to hone her skills while in Middle School, and today is both an actress and debate coach.

According to CDS’s veteran Debating Coach, Kerstin Wyndham-West, “This camp offers students an incredible overview of a variety of speaking disciplines. I encourage students who wish to improve their skills to take advantage of this amazing opportunity.”

Debate Camp will be run entirely separate from CDS, yet on the CDS campus for the two weeks. More information may be found here: https://www.debatecamp.com/kingcity and registration is here: www.debatecamp.com/register. Any questions or requests for additional information, should be directed to the Debate Camp staff: Nick Szymanis, Camp Director info@debatecamp.com, or

1-888-512-8154 (calls answered 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)



By Kim Sillcox

