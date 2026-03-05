Wristbands on sale now for annual Easterpalooza Celebration

March 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

Spring is just around the corner and the Town of Aurora is putting the finishing touches on one of its signature events of the season – Easterpalooza.

Easterpalooza will take place Saturday, April 4, from 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre and Aurora Community Arboretum on John West Way, featuring a morning of Easter-themed interactive outdoor and indoor activities, including flower planting, a hopstacle course, story walk, and a chance to meet the Easter Bunny.

Wristbands for the popular annual event are on sale now at the Aurora Family Leisure Complex, Joint Operations Centre, Aurora Town Hall, Aurora Town Square, and the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex.

Wristbands are $5 for each child between the ages of two and 12 and are free for everyone aged 13 and older – and each child with a wristband will receive a themed goodie bag at the event.

Organizers urge you to act fast to secure wristbands soon as they’re strictly limited.

“One change we have this year is that only children 2 – 12-year-old require a wristband; guardians, parents and grandparents are free,” says Shelley Ware, Special Events Coordinator for the Town of Aurora. “With how popular this event has been historically, there will only be 950 wristbands available. A lot of people wait to purchase their wristbands because they’re waiting to see what the weather is going to be, but I really encourage you to not wait and hold it on the weather. There’s a minimum of 12 indoor activities, and this event has a true balance between what’s offered outside versus what’s offered inside.”

If you’ve been to Easterpalooza, Ware and her team promise “fresh and exciting” elements – and elements that appeal to the whole family.

“This is one event where we definitely see multi-generations in attendance,” she says. “It’s so often that we see children, plus the guardians or parents, but also grandparents, aunts and uncles.”

To be a part of the fun, purchase your wristbands at the above locations during regular business hours.

For more on Aurora’s 2026 Easterpalooza, visit aurora.ca/Easter.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)