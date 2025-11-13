General News » News

Winter overnight parking restrictions begin November 15 

November 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments

The Town of Aurora is reminding residents that winter overnight parking restrictions will be in effect from November 15, 2025, to April 15, 2026. During this period, on-street parking is not permitted between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. daily, regardless of weather conditions.

These seasonal restrictions are essential to ensure timely and effective snow clearing throughout the winter months. Parked vehicles on roadways can obstruct snowplows and other maintenance equipment, which can significantly delay snow removal efforts and compromise road safety.

Bylaw officers will enforce these restrictions. A fine of $50 will be issued to vehicles parked on the street during restricted hours. If a vehicle is found to be obstructing snow removal operations, a $75 fine will apply.

To support residents who may occasionally need overnight parking, the Town offers up to 12 free on-street parking permits per vehicle, per year, during the winter restriction period. These permits can be requested online and allow for temporary overnight parking. However, they are not valid during active snow events or when plowing and salting operations are underway. Full details and the online application portal are available at aurora.ca/Parking.

In addition, the Town is once again participating in the Toys for Tickets campaign in partnership with York Regional Police. From November 19 to December 12, 2025, eligible parking tickets can be paid by donating a new, unwrapped toy, gift card or non-perishable food items. All donations will go to families in need within the community. Donations must be dropped off at the Access Aurora counter at Aurora Town Hall. Conditions and eligibility details are available at aurora.ca/Parking.
Residents are encouraged to plan ahead, stay informed of weather events, and park responsibly during the winter season. For more information about winter parking restrictions, visit aurora.ca/WinterParking.

CONTRIBUTED BY TOWN OF AURORA



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Aurora Sports Hall of Fame welcomes Class of 2025

The 12th Annual Aurora Sports Hall of Fame Induction Celebration Evening was enjoyed by over 230 attendees at the Royal Venetian Mansion on Thursday. Enshrined ...

Holiday Smile Cookie sales will support Aurora Food Pantry

“Everything” is now needed at organization, says Executive Director of local food bank.

New recycling bins, rules causing fresh headaches for residents, business owners

Area mayors expected to make case for York Region's Northern 6 communities at Friday meeting.

It’s all hands-on deck this holiday season as Soldier Card initiative marks 20 years

Hundreds of writers and dozens of local businesses have come together in this season of Remembrance to make the holiday season ahead extra merry for ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open