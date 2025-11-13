Winter overnight parking restrictions begin November 15

The Town of Aurora is reminding residents that winter overnight parking restrictions will be in effect from November 15, 2025, to April 15, 2026. During this period, on-street parking is not permitted between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. daily, regardless of weather conditions.

These seasonal restrictions are essential to ensure timely and effective snow clearing throughout the winter months. Parked vehicles on roadways can obstruct snowplows and other maintenance equipment, which can significantly delay snow removal efforts and compromise road safety.

Bylaw officers will enforce these restrictions. A fine of $50 will be issued to vehicles parked on the street during restricted hours. If a vehicle is found to be obstructing snow removal operations, a $75 fine will apply.

To support residents who may occasionally need overnight parking, the Town offers up to 12 free on-street parking permits per vehicle, per year, during the winter restriction period. These permits can be requested online and allow for temporary overnight parking. However, they are not valid during active snow events or when plowing and salting operations are underway. Full details and the online application portal are available at aurora.ca/Parking.

In addition, the Town is once again participating in the Toys for Tickets campaign in partnership with York Regional Police. From November 19 to December 12, 2025, eligible parking tickets can be paid by donating a new, unwrapped toy, gift card or non-perishable food items. All donations will go to families in need within the community. Donations must be dropped off at the Access Aurora counter at Aurora Town Hall. Conditions and eligibility details are available at aurora.ca/Parking.

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead, stay informed of weather events, and park responsibly during the winter season. For more information about winter parking restrictions, visit aurora.ca/WinterParking.

CONTRIBUTED BY TOWN OF AURORA

