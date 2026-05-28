Unearthed showcases abstract inspiration found in the natural world

May 28, 2026 · 0 Comments

Artist Jing Fu has always found inspiration in nature.

The Shanghai-born Canadian artist recently felt her creativity flowing when she pieced together and painted discarded tree branches into a new sculptural work – not knowing that as soon as the piece was installed at the Aurora Cultural Centre last week as part of her new exhibition, Unearthed – My Equilibrium, that it would suddenly start sprouting leaves in the Homeroom Galleries, a potent symbol of rebirth.

Unearthed – My Equilibrium was formally opened at the Aurora Cultural Centre on May 14, and is set to run through August 13 – and how long the leaves will run is anyone’s guess!

“Unearthed – My Equilibrium presents Jing Fu’s atmospheric landscapes in conversation with her ongoing explorations in abstraction,” says the Aurora Cultural Centre. “Informed by her training in shan shui (literally translated as ‘mountains and water’ paintings), the works on display balance Eastern aesthetics with local influences. Since immigrating to Canada from urban Shanghai more than twenty years ago, Fu’s close observations of southern Ontario’s natural environments have become central to her practice. A frequent hiker and prolific painter, she expertly translates her meditations on the natural world onto canvas.

“If Fu’s landscapes evoke the opposing yet harmonious forces of nature on a grand scale, her Roots series turns inward, offering a more intimate exploration of nature’s symbolism and symmetry. Through bold brushstrokes and richly layered textures, she conveys the strength of the gnarled tree roots, while the finely rendered details reveal the delicacy of the intricate root networks beneath our feet. Together, these two bodies of work reflect her pursuit of both internal and artistic balance as she moves fluidly between Eastern and Western visual languages.”

Welcoming friends, family, and art-lovers to the opening reception, Fu said it was a “true honour” to share her work at the Cultural Centre.

“[This exhibition] represents the search for roots and balance. In this work, I explore the harmony between the love for the traditional arts, traditional Chinese painting, and my passion for modern art,” she said. “I want to give a big special thank you to the gallery manager, curator Ashlyn Gregory, gallery coordinator Adora Lau – thank you both for your incredible hard work for making this show happen. Also, thank you to my family and friends for supporting me here and making me feel like I want to continue my work.”

In turn, Gregory said the show itself was an “extension” of the idea of the pursuit of balance, and touched upon the unexpected symbol of rebirth at the heart of the show.

“As you make your way through the galleries, I encourage you to think about balance not as a final destination, but as an ongoing process,” she said. “In addition to her paintings, Jing presents a new series of sculptures that celebrate nature and rebirth. These sculptures give physical form to the concepts explored in her paintings and stem from her deep appreciation of the natural world.

“If you look closely, you’ll discover that the sculpture in this room is actually growing real leaves, which is fitting as the name of the sculpture is ‘Rebirth.’ This was not planned or something we had anticipated; it’s just a happy accident. It really connects to the themes of the exhibition, and we’re going to see how it continues to grow throughout the course of the exhibition.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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