Turner is Southlake’s first baby born in 2026

It was a busy New Year at Southlake Health as the community hospital welcomed seven new babies on January 1, 2026 – but leading the charge was six-pound seven-ounce Turner.

Turner arrived 48 minutes into the New Year.

“It’s a joy to welcome the first babies of 2026 at Southlake Health,” said Nicole Vernon, a Registered Nurse on the Birthing Unit at Southlake Health. “Congratulations to all the new parents and babies! Our team is thrilled to be part of their story and support them as they begin the New Year with a new chapter.”

Shortly before parents were ready to welcome their 2026 babies, the Ontario Government reflected back on the babies born the previous year with the top 10 baby names for boys and girls in Ontario through 2024.

The name Olivia was the number-one girls’ name for the 16th year running, while Noah topped the list of boys names for the sixth consecutive year, according to the Ministry of Public and Business Services Delivery and Procurement

Rounding out the Top 10 list for girls were Charlotte, Sophia, Amelia, Emma, Ava, Maya, Sofia, Mia and Isla, while the Top 10 list for boys is completed by Liam, Theodore, Oliver, Jack, Henry, Benjamin, Lucas, Muhammad, and Leo.

“Welcoming a new baby and choosing a name are joyful milestones and we want parents to spend that time making memories and not worrying about the paperwork,” said Service Ontario Minister Stephen Crawford in a statement. “Service Ontario’s 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle makes life easier for Ontario parents, saving them time so they can cherish those first precious moments, while registering their newborn and applying for essential documents from the comfort of their home.”

SERVICE ONTARIO ON THE MOVE

Aurora’s long-standing Service Ontario location on Wellington Street East at Mary Street will close at the end of the day on January 13 ahead of its grand-opening the following morning at its new location in Aurora’s northeast.

Service Ontario will open its new doors at 35 Sunday Drive in the southwest quadrant of Wellington and Highway 404.

35 Sunday Drive is located just off Goulding Avenue.

