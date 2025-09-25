Town of Aurora first Canadian municipality to achieve Platinum Certification from Excellence Canada

The Town of Aurora has become the first Canadian municipality to achieve Platinum Certification from Excellence Canada, a measure of quality and healthy workplaces.

The achievement was announced by the Town on Monday, noting it was a testament to “service excellence, continuous improvement, and building a thriving workplace culture.”

“This is an incredible achievement for our Town and for the entire community,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas in a statement. “To be the first municipality in Canada to reach OES Platinum Certification from Excellence Canada is something we can all be proud of. It shows what can happen when Council provides clear direction, and our staff bring their best every day to deliver results. This recognition isn’t just about organizational excellence, it’s also about making sure community members are receiving the very best programs and services.”

This recognition from Excellence Canada, which will be formally awarded to the municipality this November, follows a steady progression since 2014 when it was first awarded Bronze Certification. Silver and Gold followed in 2019 and 2022 respectively.

Among the factors the Town highlighted in its submission to the organization this year were investments made in the Aurora Town Square redevelopment, the expansion of the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex, including the full-size gymnasium which was opened to the public earlier this year, infrastructure upgrades, new parks, and financial planning.

Additional factors included new tools for residents to access municipal information and services, efforts to continue fostering inclusion and accessibility in the workplace, environmental leadership throughout the community, and “a stronger workplace culture, with updated leadership programs, employee recognition, engagement surveys, and expanded professional development opportunities.”

“Achieving Platinum Certification is a tremendous honour for the Town of Aurora and a testament to the dedicated work of our staff,” said Doug Nadorozny, CAO for the Town of Aurora. “This recognition demonstrates our commitment to strengthening the organization, improving the services we provide, and building a culture of excellence that benefits both staff and our entire community.”

