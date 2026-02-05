Theatre Aurora’s The Importance of Being Earnest

A Review by Scott Johnston

Bringing some 19th century wit and charm into the 21st century, Theatre Aurora kicks off 2026 with the delightful play “The Importance of Being Earnest.”

Written by the master of comic timing and wordplay, Oscar Wilde, the story follows two Victorian gentlemen, good friends Jack and Algernon.

The former has an estate in the country, at which he projects an air of serious dignity to the other members of the household. To let off a bit of steam he has invented a fictitious brother, Ernest, living in London. This gives him the excuse to go to the city often, where he adopts the persona of the outgoing Ernest.

But when Algernon learns of his friend’s double life and makes a surprise visit to the estate pretending to be Ernest, chaos, confusion and comedy ensue.

Apart from the delightful script, full of one-liners and amusing observations, this is a superbly performed play. The Theatre Aurora cast is wonderful, delivering not only their lines with perfect timing, but showing great physical comedy skills, and reactions to the events on stage.

Christian Tribuzio as Jack and Kostyn Mitruk as Algernon are perfectly cast as both friends and foils, timing their lines and actions, and performing so well together.

Matching their acting chops are Grace Quinsey and Kendall Zurowski as the main characters’ love interests Gwendolen and Cecily. These ladies capture your attention in every scene they’re in, and give their characters multiple dimensions.

Rounding out the cast are Christopher Gale as long-suffering butlers Lane and Merriman (yes, both of them), Claire Katz as the formidable Lady Bracknell, David Haddad as Reverend Canon Chasuble and Kirsty Campbell as governess Miss Prism.

Additional elements on stage, such as terrific period costumes, a well decorated set, and balanced lighting enhance the production with the perfect setting and ambience.

It’s easy to see why this is one of Wilde’s most popular plays, especially in the hands of a great director and cast at Theatre Aurora. It’s well worth venturing out into the cold to see.

Evening performances of “The Importance of Being Earnest” continue at Theatre Aurora, 150 Henderson Drive, February 5, 6 & 7, with a matinee on February 7. Tickets are available through the box office at 905-727-3669.

