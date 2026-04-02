Get “Active” at Chamber’s annual Home Show

April 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Stronach Aurora Recreation Centre is a great place to stay active – especially when it provides the backdrop to the Aurora Chamber of Commerce’s annual Home Show.

This week, the Aurora Chamber of Commerce is putting the finishing touches on its signature annual event, which will take over the SARC on Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12 – but with a new twist.

This year, in partnership with Sport Aurora, the event has been rebranded the Aurora Chamber Home & Active Living Show.

This year’s Home & Active Living Show will have something for everyone, from a full range of inspirational ideas for your home, indoor and outdoor design trends, dozens of vendors, fun activities to keep kids occupied, and, of course, plenty of opportunities to shop local.

“It’s exciting,” says Alison Mumford, Executive Director of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, of helping plan her first Home Show since formally taking the helm of the Chamber earlier this year. “Credit to Sandra Watson, our Events Manager, for really laying the framework for this event.”

The partnership with Sport Aurora, which will offer demonstrations throughout the weekend, will emphasise the “living” aspect of the Home Show brand while also shining a light on the more than 40 organizations under the Sport Aurora umbrella, including martial arts and dance.

“I think it really helps to prove that there’s something for everyone at this show,” says Mumford. “Sport Aurora will have live demonstrations and we’ve partnered once again with Backyard Pool & Spa as well on a larger feature area. It’s just a really fun community event.

“Every year we try to get a really good variety of vendors and not saturate in any one space. We try to limit the number of landscapers, construction contractors, interior designers so they’re not competing against each other for buyers, but also to allow us that variety because your home is not just the walls and what’s inside; it’s also outside – it’s landscaping, its pools, but it’s so much more than that. It’s the lifestyle aspect that you can connect with different non-profit organizations who are maybe looking for different people to get involved as volunteers, get involved with the community, and I think our Home Show really focuses on that community aspect of what’s going on in Aurora. I feel like it’s a good, true representation of Aurora.”

Other new features of the 2026 Aurora Chamber Home & Active Living Show include the re-introduction of Chamber Bucks and a money booth you can hop into and collect the Bucks which can then be spent within the local community.

“We’re trying to partner with businesses that maybe can’t have a specific booth at the Home Show – we can’t bring an entire restaurant there to have the same experience – and we’re really trying to bridge that and promote shopping locally, not just at the Home Show, but beyond the Show as well. Reintroducing these Chamber Bucks is kind of cool. Everybody wants to jump into the money machine and see how much they can get and it’s just a fun activation, but there’s also a good message behind it, that the Chamber really does value and care about shopping locally.”

There is also a $500 giveaway and more details can be found at aurorahomeshow.ca.

“There’s truly something for everyone; whether you’re a homeowner, a parent, a senior citizen, a millennial, Gen X, or whatever it is, there are different activations, different people to talk to, connections to make, and it’s just a community event to experience,” says Mumford. “We have really put a focus on trying to get more kid-friendly activities, including face painting, there’s a partnership with some local businesses to bring in pottery painting, colouring contests, a dance booth, and our fan favourite, Coach Steve is back again – and the Chamber Pub & Grill is back for those looking to get a quick bite while they explore.”

For more information on the 2026 Aurora Chamber of Commerce Home & Active Living Show, including a full vendor map, check out our special Home Show feature in the second section of this week’s edition of The Auroran.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)