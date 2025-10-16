That’s the Ticket – Aurora launches new twist on Anti-Idling campaign

October 16, 2025 · 0 Comments

Getting a ticket is something people usually like to avoid – but that could all change on October 20 as the Town launches a new twist on its ongoing anti-idling campaign.

The Town’s seasonal anti-idling campaign kicks off October 20 and, running through mid-November, the Town’s Bylaw Services department will be on the lookout for what they describe as “Anti-Idling Champions” – that is, those who are spotted shutting their vehicles off while waiting for their kids at school, for a family member to come out of the grocery store, and much more.

Those who are observed doing the green thing and shutting their engines off during the wait “will be ticketed – but in a good way” with each ticket received being good for a free beverage or snack from a local Aurora business.

“It’s our way to say thank you for helping reduce emissions, improve air quality, and support local businesses,” says the Town. “The campaign emphasizes education and awareness, reminding drivers that every ten seconds matter. Idling for more than 10 seconds uses more fuel than it takes to restart an engine, and any potential incremental wear and tear on the starter or battery balances in less than 60 seconds.”

The initiative, says the Town, “reaffirms” its commitment to environmental sustainability and community health.

“This initiative is a win-win for our community,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas in a statement. “It promotes cleaner air, raises awareness about the impacts of idling, and celebrates residents who are making environmentally conscious choices.”

For more on anti-idling and this year’s program, visit aurora.ca/IdleFree.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)