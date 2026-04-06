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Petch House is ready to welcome the Easter Bunny this weekend as the Town of Aurora puts the finishing touches on its Easterpalooza celebration. Set ...

The Stronach Aurora Recreation Centre is a great place to stay active – especially when it provides the backdrop to the Aurora Chamber of Commerce’s ...

Ellie Lewington, Anastasia Trifon, Zoe Ordanis, Audrey Martone, and Lily Paisley scored one goal each to pace Central York to a 5-1 win over Burlington ...