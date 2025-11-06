Arts and Culture

Step Right Up — Circus Olympus is Coming to King City!

The curtain is about to rise on Circus Olympus, a larger-than-life mythical comedy performed by a group of talented Grade 7 & 8 students at The Country Day School! After months of rehearsals, these young actors are ready to take the stage in the CDS Performing Arts Centre on Friday, November 14 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 15 at 1:30 p.m.

There may not be an elephant riding a bicycle, but get ready for a whirlwind trip through ancient Greece like you’ve never seen before! Our cast of “Greek Geeks” will juggle, tumble, and clown their way through some of mythology’s greatest hits — from Perseus’ quest for Medusa’s head, to King Midas’s golden touch, to Athena’s showdown with Arachne.

In this fast-paced, laugh-out-loud adventure, every performer takes on multiple roles — transforming into gods, heroes, and monsters with circus-inspired flair, physical theatre, and plenty of unexpected twists. Circus Olympus is a high-energy celebration of creativity, comedy, and imagination — a true big-top spectacular!

So grab your toga, stretch those acting muscles, and join us as the myths come to life under the big top. Tickets are on sale now at www.cds.on.ca/tickets.

