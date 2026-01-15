STEM Minds recognized for environmental contributions

January 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

The principles of STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math – help form a great foundation for the future, and Aurora’s STEM Minds is helping youth take this foundation to the next level.

This past year, the Earl Stewart Drive-based business was recognized by the Town of Aurora with its 2025 Green Award, recognizing their efforts to take STEM out of the classroom setting and into the field.

The Green Award, part of Aurora’s Community Recognition Award program, is awarded annually to an individual or organization “that supports the protection, preservation, sustainability, or conservation of our natural environment” while also celebrating “those who share Aurora’s commitment to creating a greener community.”

“STEM Minds is shaping a more sustainable future by actively integrating environmental education into their innovative STEM programs,” reads their citation. “They are not just teaching sustainability, they are inspiring a mindset shift where innovation and environmental stewardship go hand in hand. By sparking curiosity, they empower young people with the knowledge and skills to understand and address environmental challenges through hands-on projects focused on agri-tech and sustainable practices.

“Their commitment to using eco-friendly materials and engaging the community in green initiatives is fostering a generation of environmentally-conscious leaders. Their dedication to a greener Aurora makes them an outstanding recipient of the Green Award.”

Accepting the award via video link was STEM Minds’ Anu Bidani who said they work to “empower young people with tools, skills, and knowledge, to thrive in the world we live in.”

“Our agri-tech program brings the innovation of farming agriculture with technology and allows students to explore career pathways from high school to industry. For us, giving back is impact to our young people so they can have thriving careers as they move forward in their lives. We are grateful for the Town of Aurora for the for recognizing us for the Green Award as it continues to share our values of impact, growth, and a prosperous future for everyone.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)