Steady stream of dignitaries and enthusiasts enjoy Open House festivities at the Aurora Lawn Bowling Club

June 4, 2026 · 0 Comments

Twenty-four members of the Aurora Lawn Bowling Club greeted a steady stream of visitors and dignitaries to the venerable club’s immaculate bowling green during Open House festivities on Saturday afternoon.

The annual event was postponed from the previous Saturday due to monsoon-like conditions and Aurora Lawn Bowling Club (ALBC) President Raymond Noble was pleased with the decision.

“That was a 100% swing in the weather—the bowling gods were with us today.”

The sunny disposition of the ALBC President matched the pristine late-May conditions and Noble was pleased “to get the community out to the club and let them have a go. Mayor Tom Mrakas and Councillor Ron Weese were here this morning to kick off the Open House.

“It was nice to have Ward 3 Candidate Nikki Alber, retiring Ward 3 Councillor Wendy Gaertner, and Mayoral Candidate and Ward 5 Councillor John Gallo drop by this afternoon. The Town has done a great job installing a new retaining wall for the ditches and the bowling green looks great after a tough winter. We had over 20 members participate and demonstrate the finer techniques of lawn bowling today.”

The oldest sports organization in Aurora, founded in 1914, played the perfect hosts and served lunch in their clubhouse.

Delicious focaccia sandwiches, in meat or veggie varieties, were provided by Amica, the event’s main sponsor.

Noble expressed his gratitude for the buffet.

“A big thanks to Amica Aurora Promenade Senior Lifestyles Residence for providing us with the great food.”

In addition to the tasty treats provided in the clubhouse, candidate Alber said she was taken by the beauty of the bowling club, its surroundings at leafy McMahon Park, and the club members’ hospitality.

“This bowling green and the entire property are amazing. It’s so beautiful and peaceful here. Ray is amazing, too. He taught me how to bowl today and I beat John Gallo in a friendly game. The club is a hidden gem and I can’t wait to enjoy the upcoming Ladies’ Night here at the Lawn Bowling Club.”

Retiring Councllor Gaertner reflected on the number of times she’s visited the ALBC during her decades-long career of public service and noted that she’s always been drawn “to the beauty of the natural setting, but it’s more about the fun you can have here.”

“Put that all together and it’s a little piece of Heaven here at McMahon Park. I’d invite Aurorans to come find a piece of Heaven here at the bowling club and enjoy an outdoor game that suitable for all ages.”

Councillor Gallo, a long-time local sports advocate, visited the club on Saturday to enjoy a few friendly matches on the bowling green and “spend some time with the guys in the club.”

“I want to understand what the club needs and to help them with a membership drive. We’re also here to help with areas of improvement and upgrades that the club needs—starting with the new lights that the Town is installing to make night bowling more enjoyable.”

The Aurora Bowling Club will be a main setting for Sport Aurora’s All-Sport/One Day event on Saturday, June 13.

Amiable ALBC members Steve Seib, John Hedley, Derek Turnbull, and Ray Noble will be demonstrating the joys and intricacies of lawn bowling to participants aged 6-18 when the youngsters visit the 112-year-old club for the first time.

By Jim Stewart

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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