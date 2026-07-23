Legion marks milestone anniversaries

July 23, 2026 · 0 Comments

Approximately 400 guests and members flowed through the Royal Canadian Legion on Industrial Parkway North on Saturday afternoon to celebrate two significant anniversaries: one was national in scope and the other was local.

Guests enjoyed the warm hospitality of the venerable service club as it marked its 100th anniversary in Canada and its 80th year of community service in Aurora.

A savvy and intrepid triumvirate of Legion members grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, and sausages on the club’s patio—defying the forecast of heavy rains.

Guests savoured the free BBQ items with a cold brew served by the valiant and radiant barkeep Betty Johnson who kept pace with the steady line of thirsty souls. Attendees sang and danced to the musical talents of The Diamond Dogs who took the stage in the upper floor meeting room. The trio covered a range of hits by the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, The Tragically Hip, Blue Rodeo, Queen, Tom Petty, John Cougar Mellencamp, and Neil Diamond—much to the delight of the assembly that ranged from “the age of seven months to one thousand and eighty months.”

The Legion—by welcoming this wide demographic within its hallowed halls—was a happening and vibrant place on Saturday.

Prior to the festivities in the service club, Mayor Tom Mrakas noted the historical significance of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 100th anniversary and the Aurora Legion’s 80th anniversary.

In his address to more than 100 attendees during the flag-raising ceremony at Branch 385, Mayor Mrakas observed that: “This is no small milestone. The Royal Canadian Legion has helped build stronger communities across the country and has supported veterans with their transition back to civilian life. They’ve also provided understanding for generations of Canadians about the value of sacrifice.”

“Branch 385 has played such a vital role in Aurora with the countless volunteer hours given to the community,” he continued. “As we celebrate 100 years of Legions in Canada, we’re also celebrating 80 years of the Legion in Aurora. Our Legion remains near and dear to our hearts. Thank you for honoring the values which are so important to all of us. Congratulations to Branch 385 for eighty years of service in Aurora.”

After his speech, Mayor Mrakas assisted Legion President Major Stephen Boyne (RET) and MP Costas Menegakis (Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill) with the flag-raising ceremony on the south side of Branch 385’s acreage.

The trio of dignitaries was complemented by an eight-member Colour Guard that marched to the bagpiped version of “The Maple Leaf Forever” to give the closing rite an appropriate level of gravitas.

After Opening Ceremonies were concluded and hundreds of attendees filled Branch 385 for free BBQ goodies, cake, and the musical talents of The Diamond Dogs, MP Menegakis was taken by the celebratory vibe in the Legion.

“I’m delighted to be here today—to celebrate with the hard-working volunteers of the Aurora Legion. We owe a debt of gratitude to these men and women who have served our community so well. It’s a privilege to be here—especially to recognize the impact our veterans have made on our country and to show younger generations the enduring values our veterans represent. They put their lives on the line for us and many lost their lives defending our freedoms. This should not be taken for granted. The freedoms of our democracy and rule of law did not happen by chance—they need to be guarded now and in the future.”

Major Stephen Boyne has served to protect the freedoms to which MP Menegakis alluded and, after two flag-raising ceremonies to mark the Legion’s centenary, he acknowledged the significance of the moment.

“I feel honored to be part of the ceremonies today. It’s a century of legacy to carry forward. It didn’t really hit me until I stood at the microphone this morning and later this afternoon. This is a big deal and a significant event.”

Major Boyne expressed his gratitude at the community’s response: “I was pleased with the turnout of local politicians and the public at our Branch. It feels good—it’s a combination of regulars and people I have never seen before. There are so many new faces here today at the Legion.”

MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy (Newmarket-Aurora), after visiting with dozens of attendees, pulled up a bar stool and expressed her satisfaction at seeing hundreds of guests and members filling the upper floor of Branch 385: “This is all about community today.”

“Some people might not even know a veteran, but they’re here supporting our rights and freedoms,” she said. “It’s not just about our Canadian Legions—this day is a celebration of Legions around the world. Our Legion is one of the key pillars of the country and it defends our democratic values. Today’s ceremonies were very emotional, especially when you think of how many people have contributed to what happened today – so many sacrificed their life or well-being so we can live as we do. Whoever comes in here today will know the sacrifices that have been made for Canadians.”

Between band sets, two cakes were cut by the service club’s executive and MPP Gallagher Murphy.

The chocolate and vanilla confections commemorated the 80th anniversary of Branch 385 and the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Legion, respectively. Four door prizes were drawn and the 50-50 draw netted one lucky winner $435 and contributed $435 to the coffers to support club initiatives.

The Diamond Dogs’ second set opened with the Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons’ hit “December 1963” and the trio’s superb vocals belted out the classic lines “Oh, What a Night” to reinforce the celebratory, nostalgic late-afternoon vibe at the Royal Canadian Legion’s big birthday bash.

By Jim Stewart

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)