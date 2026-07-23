Armoury deal has caused hardship, challenges for Larmont Street, says resident

July 23, 2026 · 0 Comments

Residents of Larmont Street have been living a “nightmare” since the Aurora Armoury was converted into a full-time restaurant, contends a neighbouring resident.

Roxana Farrell, a long-time resident of the Town Park area, who lives directly across from Slabtown Armoury, says residents have been adversely impacted since Slabtown took over the space from the Town of Aurora last fall, and concerns registered at the Town of Aurora have fallen on deaf ears.

Slabtown took over the Armoury space from the Town in October 2025 after the Niagara College’s Canadian Food & Wine Institute vacated the space earlier in the year.

The Armoury is zoned for institutional use, which fit well with Niagara College, says Farrell, but a full-time restaurant, such as Slabtown, is outside that institutional zoning – and that has caused a “ripple effect” throughout the area.

“Zoning is the number-one thing you do before anything else – before you build a building, before you lease a building, before you put in a park, before you put in a bank. Before you do anything,” says Farrell. “The Town has kept zoning (institutional) from the previous tenant. Right now, the commercial Slabtown restaurant is zoned as institutional, and that is actually problematic because it does not take into consideration what the impact is on a commercial building in a residential area.”

Among the concerns raised by this zoning discrepancy, she says, are traffic, noise, garbage, setbacks from existing neighbours, and the street being “used as a loading dock” for the business.

Farrell says she has sent more than 15 letters to Town Hall registering her concerns, but responses have been less than satisfactory.

“Laws are not restrictions, they really aren’t. They actually bring peace, and harmony, and freedom to a community,” she says of the importance of adhering to zoning bylaws. “When you have these laws, they actually bring empowerment to a community and organize a community soundly and healthily.”

“Everybody is talking about it around here,” she continues. “They might not go to the extent of writing 15 letters, but they surely speak about it and are frustrated and feel unseen…. I find that very disturbing when we have the officials we have entrusted, we’ve voted in to uphold the law, and they are not upholding the law.

“We are so fried and burnt out. It’s almost like the Town has their foot on our neck. It’s so horrible.”

The Town, on the other hand, has “received a limited number of concerns” regarding the operations of Slabtown Armoury, according to Carley Smith, Manager of Communications for the Town of Aurora.

Smith says the Town has “responded proactively to each issue raised.”

“In response to resident feedback, the Town has put up parking barriers and increased bylaw enforcement and continues to work closely with the business to address concerns as they arise,” says Smith. “For example, delivery practices have been modified to ensure trucks no longer block residential driveways and Slabtown has made its space available at no cost for community ratepayer groups.

“The Armoury has hosted restaurant operations and large public events for several years under Niagara College and the current use continues to support the Town’s long-term vision for the Town Park and Town Square area as a vibrant cultural and community precinct. The Town remains committed to working collaboratively with residents and the operator to address concerns where appropriate while balancing the broader community benefits of the facility.”

In a statement, Slabtown Armoury owners Marco Cassano and Jason and Lori Feddema said they are “proud to be a part of the community” and value residents’ feedback.

“As with any new business, we recognize that questions and concerns can arise,” they said. “We value resident feedback and have worked closely with the Town to address issues promptly. Community has always been at the heart of what we do. Whether it’s opening our doors for local groups, hosting celebrations, or creating a place where people can come together, we’re committed to being a good neighbour and a positive part of Aurora’s Town Park & Town Square.

“We appreciate the support of our customers, neighbours, and the Town, and we look forward to continuing to work together to ensure the Armoury remains a place the whole community can enjoy.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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