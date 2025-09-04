Sport Aurora’s first annual “All Kids All Adults All Sport One Day” event rolls out September 27 at AFLC

September 4, 2025 · 0 Comments

Sport Aurora’s popular “All Sport–One Day” will roll out on Saturday, September 27, at the Aurora Family Leisure Complex. During this year’s version of the annual Autumn event, kids will enjoy the morning session while much bigger kids will enjoy the afternoon session.

For the first time in the event’s history, adult sports enthusiasts from 18-55 years of age will enjoy introductions to four sports from 12:30-3:30 PM. For $30 per person, participants can deepen an appreciation for the Martial Arts in a workshop instructed by the KO Club.

Station 2 will deepen the participants’ spiking, serving, and bumping skills in a Beach Volleyball demonstration led by the Aurora Storm. The third stop for the intrepid adult athletes will be Bocce with the Aurora Seniors Association providing the sport’s introductory skills. The afternoon session will close with the finer art of hitting, throwing, catching, and running on the Softball diamond, courtesy of the Aurora Diggers.

The afternoon session for adults was implemented due to popular demand over the last two years.

As Sport Aurora fulfils its mandate of making the Town’s community healthier and more active by broadening this event to include adults, it will also reinforce its commitment to youth fitness when it showcases four sports for kids 6-17 years of age during the morning session that will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The youngsters will enjoy four stations at the AFLC featuring Archery, instructed by the Town of Aurora; Baton Twirling techniques taught by Spectrum Baton; Cheerleading promoted by Alpha Cheer & Tumbling; and Beach Volleyball coached by Storm Volleyball.

Although the session costs $30 per participant, Sport Aurora Executive Director Laurie Mueller noted that “Financial Assistance is not a Barrier. Please contact me about our All Kids Can Play Program to help you fund your child’s participation. The Application for the All Kids Can Play Program can be found at www.sportaurora.ca.”

Mueller assured all prospective participants that the quality of the instructors is one of the features of All Sport One Day for kids and adults alike.

“The session involves instruction and play at all levels by qualified Sport Aurora Member Organizations who want you to fall in love with their sport. We’re encouraging residents to try something new and start your fitness and fun with others led by our certified coaches. It’s a great opportunity to learn a new skill, build an old skill, or just come and enjoy something outdoors and fun. Engage in a half day of Multisport programming: four sports in the morning for the children, and four sports in the afternoon for the adults.”

Being the careful parent, the long-time Sport Aurora administrator reminded all the first-timers to “Please bring your water and a hat.”

Registration for Sport Aurora’s first annual All Kids All Adults All Sport One Day opened on August 27. Registration closes on September 25. Openings are on a first come/first served basis at www.sportaurora.ca.

No refunds will be issued after September 25.

The Aurora Family Leisure Complex is located at 135 Industrial Pkwy N, Aurora, ON L4G 4C4.

By Jim Stewart

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)