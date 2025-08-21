Southlake Village expands reach to those with “specialized needs”

Southlake Village, the long-term care residence associated with Southlake Health, will be able to welcome new residents with specialized needs, following a funding boost from the Provincial Government.

The Newmarket-based hospital marked grants of $127,096 to Southlake Health and a further $35,590 to Southlake Village itself on Thursday afternoon.

This new funding comes from the Ontario Government’s Local Priorities Fund (LPF), which includes a $35 million investment province-wide to support residents with complex needs. It is “part of the government’s plan to protect Ontario by ensuring long-term care residents get the quality of care and quality of life they need and deserve,” said the Province.

Locally, the funds will enable the facility to “admit residents with specialized needs and support current residents with complex needs.”

“This funding will go directly towards specialized equipment, innovative services and staff training – all designed to make sure that residents with complex needs right here receive the care that they need right here in the right place and, of course, right in their own home,” said MPP Gallagher Murphy, who made Thursday’s announcement in her capacity as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Long-Term Care.

She noted the money in question is for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

“This means that Southlake Village will be even better equipped to admit new residents with specialized needs and support current residents without the stress of unnecessary hospital visits. It’s about keeping care close to home in an environment where residents feel safe, supported and a part of the community they know and trust.

“Now, while these investments seem small, items like IV equipment, ladder scanners, slip-proof mats and wraparound bed rails, the impact of these items are truly significant. It means safer, more comfortable living for residents and greater peace of mind for their families… As our population ages, investments like this will ensure that seniors, right here in Newmarket-Aurora and across Ontario, have the quality of life they deserve. I want to sincerely thank the team at Southlake Village, as well to all the staff and to all the volunteers, and as well to Southlake Health, our local health care gem, for the exceptional work that they do every single day. You are not only providing care, you are providing comfort, stability and dignity to our loved ones as they age. Together we are building a long-term care system and a health care system that protects, supports and honours our seniors, now and for generations to come.”

Gail Seddon, Executive Director of Community Strategy for Southlake Health, who also serves on the Board of Southlake Village, said the money will make a true difference to the people Southlake serves.

“We’re proud to share this property and the strong commitment to the health and well-being of those we serve,” she said. “Our proximity and our shared focus on seniors means we work closely to ensure residents have access to the right care, in the right place, at the right time. This is especially important in northern York Region and South Simcoe County. These communities are among the fastest-growing and aging in Ontario. Naturally, the needs of our community evolve with those changes. Seniors now make up more than half of all admitted patients through our Emergency Department, and in its first year alone, the acute care for the elderly unit served more than 750 patients, with the average age being 85 years of age.

“Southlake’s specialized programs for seniors, like the Acute Care of the Elderly (ACE) unit, the Aging Well Clinic, ensure older adults receive care that is tailored to their needs. They also support independence and help older adults avoid unnecessary trips to the Emergency Department. Investments like the one announced today through the Local Priorities Fund help us meet the needs of our communities. With this funding, we’re able to get the right equipment, support staff training, and deliver innovative service close to home. All those things support better care and better experience for our residents and families of Southlake Village. This announcement is a clear signal that our seniors matter, that their care matters, and that their dignity and comfort is a priority.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

