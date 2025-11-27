Silver Stars gala shines bright in Aurora, Celebrating Women Who Paved the Way

The Royal Rose Gallery in Aurora glowed with energy and admiration on the evening of November 8 as guests gathered for an intimate celebration of Silver Stars—a moving docuseries that spotlights twelve remarkable Canadian women who have broken barriers across STEM, sports, and the creative arts.

The event, hosted by A WWB Production Inc., honoured these twelve “Silver Stars” whose achievements and perseverance have illuminated the path for generations to come.

Friends, family, and local supporters filled the gallery from 7 to 9 p.m., joining Executive Producer Lanette Ware-Bushfield in celebrating the women at the heart of this inspiring initiative.

Mayor Tom Mrakas was also in attendance, expressing his appreciation for and pride in the Silver Stars initiative.

“Art and culture are very important aspects of the Town of Aurora. I’m very proud that these Silver Stars are showcased here in Aurora so all the young women in our community are able to see that women can achieve incredible things in the world,” he said.

Each Silver Star featured in the series embodies resilience, brilliance, and mentorship. These women are masters of their craft—trailblazers who have not only shaped their industries but also paved the way for those following in their footsteps.

The November 8 gala also marked the reveal of the official Silver Stars portraits that will be featured in their upcoming Calendar. The calendar serves as both a visual celebration and a fundraising initiative, with proceeds supporting continued storytelling projects that amplify women’s voices across Canada.

Ware-Bushfield, the creative force behind A WWB Production, has long been dedicated to producing stories that move people to think differently. Through her company, she develops original film and television content spanning drama, comedy, and social impact—always with a focus on uplifting underrepresented voices and challenging cultural clichés.

Speaking at the event, Ware-Bushfield expressed deep gratitude to everyone who has supported Silver Stars from its inception.

“These women have shown us what’s possible, and it’s our responsibility to carry that light forward,” she said.

As attendees mingled among the newly unveiled portraits, it was clear that the evening was more than a celebration—it was a moment of connection and reflection. The Silver Stars Gala encapsulated everything the series stands for: mentorship, resilience, and the beauty of shared experience.

The Silver Stars Calendar is now available for pre-order. To reserve your copy or to learn more about upcoming projects, contact A WWB Production at info@awwbproduction.ca.

By Brittany Grenci

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

