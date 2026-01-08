Sharp honoured for volunteer work for seniors, youth

Whether it’s through his advocacy work for youth as a member of the Optimist Club of Aurora, or as president of the Aurora Seniors’ Association, the work of Aurora’s Glen Sharp is wide-reaching – and was recognized by the Town of Aurora this past year with the 2025 Older Adult Volunteer Award.

The Older Adult Volunteer Award is presented annually to an Aurora resident aged 55 or older who “through their volunteer efforts has made a significant contribution to the community and has demonstrated their commitment to being a positive leader today and into the future.”

“Glen is a cornerstone of the Aurora Seniors’ Association where he serves as President and an enthusiastic advocate for older adults,” reads his citation. “His leadership on various committees encourages engagement and forward-thinking initiatives which benefit seniors in our community; and Glen’s dedication expands beyond the Seniors’ Centre through his long-standing involvement with the Aurora Optimist Club….and Aurora Minor Hockey Association to name just a few.

“And he inspires others to get involved and give back.”

Sharp described volunteerism as a win-win for all.

“I’m thrilled and honoured to be receiving this award,” he said. “Volunteering gives me an opportunity to meet and work with many wonderful people. If I can help them out in some way and make their day a little better, in turn, it makes my day a little better. For me, volunteering is a win-win proposition.”

