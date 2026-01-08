Shadowpath recognized for bringing arts, culture to unexpected locations

Beauty can be found all around us, and sometimes even in the most unexpected of places – but sometimes it also needs a creative eye to foster beauty in some unexpected locations.

Such is the work of Aurora’s Shadowpath Theatre Productions, which was honoured by the Town of Aurora with its 2025 Arts & Culture Award.

Part of the Town’s Community Recognition Awards program, the award is bestowed each year to an individual or organization that has fostered arts and culture within the community – and sometimes also beyond Aurora.

“Shadowpath Theatre has enriched Aurora’s cultural scene by creating unique site-specific performances in unexpected locations, from heritage homes, parks, and cafes,” reads their citation. “They have brought arts to the community and to life. They have a long history of partnering with local venues and artists, making theatre accessible and engaging for diverse audiences.

“Shadowpath is also a strong supporter of the local arts economy and champions female leadership within the industry. The impact of their innovative approach to storytelling and community engagement has been felt throughout Aurora.”

The Arts and Culture Award was accepted by Jackie Lazar, Shadowpath’s Board Chair.

“We’re super grateful and honored that the Town of Aurora has supported us and recognized our work with this award,” she said. “The arts are such a vital part of communities. They enrich the lives of citizens that live there. They turn everyday spaces into places of creativity, learning, and inspiration. They connect neighbors, and so, it’s really important that we continue to have groups like Shadowpath provide arts to communities such as Aurora.

“We’re really grateful for this honor.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

