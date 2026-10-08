Safe Sport Day focuses on fostering better environment for athletes, groups

October 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

Sport can provide invaluable opportunities for people of all ages, but, in some instances, the sports field might not be the most inclusive and safe of spaces for all participants.

Set for Saturday, October 17, hosted by the Town of Aurora, the seminar Safe Sport for Organizational Success, invites local sports organizations, coaches, volunteers, sports administrators, and more to come together to “strengthen the culture of sport in our community.”

“Aligned with Aurora’s Sport Plan, this event supports the Town’s commitment to safe, inclusive, and positive sport environments by providing local sport organizations with the knowledge, tools, and leadership perspectives needed to foster healthy sports systems,” say organizers. “Safe Sport is not only about preventing harm, it is about building strong organizations where athletes, coaches, volunteers, and families can thrive. Through expert-led discussion and open dialogue, participants will gain insight into how Safe Sport principles support organizational governance, athlete wellbeing and sustainable sport development.”

The seminar is framed around two sessions, “Safe Sport & Organization Success,” and “An Honest Conversation on Safe Sport in Canada,” hosted by Olympian Allison Forsyth, founder of Generation Safe, and journalist Rick Westhead.

Promoting Safe Sport is a tenet in Aurora’s recently-updated Sport Plan.

Lisa Warth, Recreation Manager for the Town of Aurora, says local sports organizations have been looking for further education “on creating safe sport environments within their own organizations.”

“I think local organizations understand that it’s everyone’s responsibility to keep participants safe,” she says. “There’s things we need to do to ensure that that happens in terms of policies, procedures, and systems. We also understand that our organizations are mostly run by volunteers, who have a lot of pulls on their time and responsibility. We really want organizations to understand what their responsibilities are, and that they need to make safe sport part of their culture for their organization. It doesn’t have to be a huge investment; it’s simple changes to policy and procedure that can make an enormous impact around Safe Sport.

“We’re pleased that our organizations are asking for this information. They understand that it’s important because it has to be a part of the organization’s culture, but it doesn’t have to be onerous. These policies, procedures, things that they need to do to build that culture of safe sports – it doesn’t have to be an onerous undertaking, but there’s definitely some tips, tricks, and education that need to happen for these organizations to be able to build Safe Sport environments.

The morning session, which runs from 10.30 a.m. to 12 noon, will touch upon the foundations of Safe Sport in Canada, how to create positive sport cultures that prioritize athlete wellbeing, practical strategies for implementing Safe Sport policies within community sports organizations, the roles of coaches, volunteers, and administrators in building safe environments, and aligning Safe Sport practices with long-term organizational success.

The afternoon discussion, from 1.30 – 3 p.m., will see Forsyth and Westhead “explore the challenges, progress, and responsibilities facing sport organizations at all levels, from grassroots community sport to the national stage.”

“We’re doing a lot of work to ensure that everyone feels comfortable in sport and has an opportunity to participate and doesn’t want to drop out,” says Warth. “If they want to play and participate, they should be able to play and participate regardless of who they are, what gender they are, what age they are. We’re putting a lot of emphasis generally on gender equity, but that does include all genders, working with organizations to help them develop policy procedure, to make everybody feel included and that if they want to play, they should be able to play.

“We want to have a strong sport infrastructure, and we know that a lot goes into that. We know a lot of our sport organizations are volunteer-based, so we’re trying to provide resources and support because we know that sport creates healthy communities, and sport can lead to lots of really great stuff. The organizations that are providing it need help. They have a lot of responsibility. They have a lot on their plate, and it can be quite onerous. We’re just trying to promote and provide support and resources to help our sport organizations thrive, and…the bigger picture is it helps our community in general thrive because there’s so many benefits to participating in sport. At the end of the day, when you look at the big picture, that’s what it’s about. It’s about building a strong, thriving community.”

For more information about the October 17 session, and other upcoming programs, visit www.aurora.ca/sportworkshops.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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