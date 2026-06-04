SAC Saint grad Jack Pridham wins Memorial Cup with the Kitchener Rangers

June 4, 2026 · 0 Comments

What a wild forty-eight hours it’s been for former St. Andrew’s College hockey star Jack Pridham.

The high-scoring SAC Saint forward, who has lit up the OHL for the past two seasons and helped the Kitchener Rangers win the Memorial Cup on Sunday, had his draft rights traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday by the Chicago Blackhawks for a third round draft pick in 2027.

Pridham was drafted 92nd overall by the Blackhawks in 2024, but the talented scorer caught on with Kitchener twenty games into the 2024-25 season after leaving the BCHL junior loop and de-committing to NCAA Division 1 Boston College. The right winger’s impression on the OHL club was immediate.

He tallied 27 goals and 27 assists in 48 games for the Rangers.

This season, Pridham did even better with Kitchener. He finished second in OHL scoring with 90 points in 65 games—accruing 46 goals and 44 assists. The St. Andrew’s College graduate capped his OHL career by scoring a goal in Kitchener’s 6-2 victory over the Everett Silvertips in the 2026 Memorial Cup championship game and helped the Rangers win their first national Junior hockey title in twenty-three years.

In addition to achieving the ultimate team goal in Canadian Junior Hockey, Pridham earned an individual accolade, too. The soon-to-be Tampa Bay Lightning forward was named the OHL’s Overage Player of the Year after leading the Rangers in scoring in 2025-26.

By Jim Stewart

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